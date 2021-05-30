Modi congratulates farmers on record production despite pandemic





New Delhi, May 30 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country’s farmers hit a production record during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the agricultural sector largely shielding itself from the impact of crisis. Addressing people in his monthly program, ‘Man ki Baat’, he said the agricultural sectors and farmers not only kept themselves secure, but the sector had also progressed and progressed. “Do you know that even in this pandemic, our farmers have reached production records? Farmers produced a record production and this time the country continued to source a record amount of crops. In many places, farmers have more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mustard, ”Modi said. “Due to the record production of food grains, our country has been able to provide support to every person and today 800 million underprivileged people are receiving a free ration in this hour of crisis,” he said. added. Speaking on agriculture, the Prime Minister said that farmers are doing wonders in many areas like Agartala where they produce jackfruit in large quantities and this time the produce has been exported to London. Referring to ‘Shahi Litchi’ from Bihar, he said the government gave GI Tag to ‘Shahi Litchi’ in 2018 so that his identity could be strengthened and farmers could get more benefits. This time, “Shahi Litchi” was also exported to London, he added. Referring to the wide variety of flavors and products from East to West, North to South in our country, Mr. Modi said, “You must have certainly heard of Vizianagaram mangoes in South India. Now, who wouldn’t love to eat this mango? Therefore, now the Kisan Rail is transporting hundreds of tons of Vizianagaram mangoes to Delhi, ”he said. “The people of Delhi and northern India will be able to eat Vizianagaram mangoes, and the farmers of Vizianagaram will earn well. The Kisan Rail has so far transported nearly two lakh tonnes of produce,” the Prime Minister said, adding that now farmers are able to send fruits, vegetables, grains to other remote areas of the country at very low cost. AKS UNI PS1523

