Bilawal vows to thwart ‘PTIMF budget’ in parliament – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said the next federal budget will be dictated by the International Monetary Fund and will serve the interests of the IMF, instead of the Pakistani people.

The PPP is fully prepared and determined to thwart the PTIMF’s budget in parliament, he said in a statement released here on Saturday, nearly two weeks before the federal budget is presented to the National Assembly.

Bhutto-Zardari said adopting the IMF’s proposed budget would undermine the country’s freedom and integrity and the PPP could not in good conscience allow the PTI puppet government to make Pakistan a vassal state.

He said the chosen prime minister, Imran Khan, always likes to proclaim that Pakistan is on the verge of an economic miracle in the coming year, but the year comes and goes and we are even more stuck in the quagmire of inflation, debt and economic decline.

The PPP chairman wondered how a government selected against the people could succeed in bringing about a positive change in the lives of the people when it served the interests of the IMF.

To what extent will the selected prime minister shamelessly present his budget as a positive for Pakistan? he asked, adding that levying heavy taxes on the already poor masses to fill the treasury would not lead to real economic growth. He said that plunging Pakistan further into debt without a real growth plan would never bring the economy out of ruin.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that despite all the big claims of growth, the common man was still unable to buy food or medicine. The talk of growth was like pouring salt on the wounds of millions of Pakistanis who had been pushed by the government below the poverty line, he added.

The select federal government led by the PTI now has a history of extorting money from the masses while allowing its cronies in and out of government to plunder the state. This chosen federal government favors the elite with amnesty plans while depriving the people of their right to live with dignity, he said, adding that every policy of the federal government has served the interests of its capitalist supporters. cronyism.

On the other hand, he said, his party had worked to protect the rights of the people and it had always formulated policies that it believed to be in the best interests of the people.

The PPP will always fight for the rights of the people at every forum, he said.

Posted in Dawn on May 30, 2021

