China’s science and technology development focuses more on self-reliance





BEIJING, May 30, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for accelerated construction efforts China become a leader in science and technology and achieve autonomy and self-empowerment of science and technology to higher levels. Xi made the remarks at a meeting of the general assemblies of members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the National Congress of the China Science and Technology Association. “Self-reliance and self-strengthening of science and technology should always be seen as strategic support for national development,” he said. Xi extended congratulations to the meeting and greetings to professionals working in various science and technology positions. “I would like to warmly congratulate the meeting on taking place and extend my cordial greetings to the dedicated science and technology professionals who work hard in various positions. May 30 points the fifth National Science and Technology Workers’ Day, and I would like to extend my greetings to all of you, ”Xi said. He praised the progress made in scientific and technological innovation, basic research, original innovation, strategic science-technology and high-end industries, as well as the important role of science and technology in control of the COVID-19 epidemic. “Practice has shown that there is great potential for independent innovation in China, and science and technology professionals in our country can accomplish a lot. With the spirit to move forward with the times, the courage to continuously improve through reforms, indomitable determination and perseverance, the science and technology professionals of our country must grasp the global trends, take the initiative, face problems head-on and overcome. difficulties. Scientific and technological development must aim at the global frontiers of science and technology, serve the main economic battlefields, strive to meet the important needs of the country and benefit the lives and health of the people. By taking on the important tasks given by the time, you should strive to achieve self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology to a higher level, ”Xi said. Xi urged From China science-technology professionals to shoulder the responsibilities of the times and strive for the autonomy and self-empowerment of science-technology at higher levels. “Let us unite, take bold innovative steps and work tirelessly to contribute more to the construction China into a powerhouse of science and technology, and realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, ”he said. Connect: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=P0905Iip5JA SOURCE CCTV +

