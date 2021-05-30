



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been seriously shaken after in his main supporting province, widespread protests and protests against the construction of a mine in their tourist areas took place amid economic collapse and the effects of the epidemic. The New York Times described Erdogan as under siege and called on his political opponents to attack him. According to the newspaper die Villager in the virgin forests of the province of Rize in northeastern Turkey has always had two advantages: a largely untouched landscape, dying in abundance in wildlife and dying with the support of the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But now that Erdogan is under national political pressure, his home province has become a battleground between some of these villagers against the president. For weeks they have been protesting Erdogan’s plans to build a mine, die 220 hectares of woodland, die Standing behind a cluster of houses, threatening to destroy, an important resource for tourism in the rural district of ‘Ekzider. “This is our paradise, we were drinking from the river, but for 10 days we have had to drink bottled water,” said Gungor Bas, who lives in his grandfather’s house by a stream. already contaminated with mud. by excavators. Demonstrations against die Mine intensified last month and broke out in Rize, Erdogan’s loyalist home on the Black Sea coast. His political opponents took the opportunity to undermine the already contested leader, given the precarious economic situation and the consequences of the pandemic on the defensive. Sustained protests began in Ikzdir at the end of April, and opposition politicians rushed to the region to die Attempts by government officials to die To quell protests, push back, greedy for any loopholes to exploit hold of Erdogan’s power. Protests are no longer tolerated by Erdogan – except those of his supporters – and die. The mine near the village of Grdir is the latest of several large projects, die Erdogan in A has driven the past 19 years of high unemployment and inflation to create growth and jobs in the country. The growing interest is based on favoritism and nepotism and has been in power for 19 years since then. The President and senior officials have recently been rocked by allegations of corruption and links to organized crime. Opponents of Erdogan say big business comes first and the government is dying and law enforcement serves construction companies, not people. Protests recently escalated over a surge in COVID-19 infections, and villagers defied strict lockdown and surrendered to riot police. They locked the streets, drove to the project, for several days, until the government dispatched paramilitary police to arrest them. Villagers were shocked to learn that Erdogan had signed a decree just days before the excavators arrived and ordered the confiscation of their land.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos