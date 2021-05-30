Trade with India without solving the Kashmir problem would be a betrayal: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted May 30, 2021 4:41 PM

He said the country was heavily in debt when PTI came to power

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday, while taking a clear and unequivocal position, that trading with India without solving the Kashmir issue would be a betrayal and we cannot betray with blood of Kashmiris.

Interacting with the public by phone on Sunday, he said, Pakistanis are currently facing two major problems, inflation and unemployment, but when the wheel of the economy shifts and the growth rate increases, the people will find jobs, thereby reducing their poverty.

“Life was a lesson full of ups and downs and no one aspires to rise in life without overcoming different challenges,” he said and added that he had said from day one that people would face difficulties. Referring to his cricket career, he said it was based on continuous wrestling and competition. “He who succumbs to the difficulties of life fails,” he added.

Imran Khan said his government inherited historic problems, with the current account deficit and the lending burden. He said the way they got the boat out of these difficulties was a critical phase.

“No other government has encountered the same difficulties as the PTI government,” he said, adding that the country was heavily in debt when the PTI came to power. He said the opposition said on day one that the government was incompetent but no one could have imagined a 4.5% growth rate.

On economic issues, he said that the opposition parties knew about these problems, wanted to get the NRO and tried to create obstacles and blackmail the government.

To a question, Imran Khan said he had tried to improve relations with India after taking office, as better relations with neighboring countries would increase trade, but trade with India would be a betrayal without solving the Kashmir problem.

Giving a clear and unequivocal message, the Prime Minister said that we stand with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and that it is not possible for us to resume trade with India at the request of Kashmiri blood. “India must withdraw all measures taken on Kashmir after August 5, 2019, adding that New Delhi is settling Hindus in occupied Kashmir.”

Regarding the question of Palestine, the Prime Minister said that the question of Palestine cannot be solved by oppression, adding that for the first time there were protests in the West against the atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the rate of economic growth had baffled his political opponents who wanted the government to fail to address these economic challenges left by successive governments. He said the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) collection of taxes was historic. Rs 40,045 billion tax collection was a record.

He said the automation system would be fully introduced. In the past, people who took advantage of the corrupt regime resisted, they didn’t want this to happen.

The prime minister said the tracking and tracing system would also help the system to function properly, in addition to improving tax collection. During the coronavirus pandemic, their successful strategy saved public lives and their livelihoods, he added. “Insha’Allah, the country will witness further progress,” he said.

Responding to a question from a caller, the Prime Minister said there had been record production of some major crops, including wheat, rice and corn. He regretted that the agricultural sector was ignored in the past, but now the government is paying attention to its development on modern lines.

Imran Khan said his main goal was to provide better health facilities to disadvantaged segments of society. He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already provided health insurance cards to all households while the same will be done in Punjab by the end of this year.

He said a network of hospitals will be established in the country. For this purpose, the land of the Pakistani Railways and Auqaf will be used.

Responding to a question from another caller, Imran Khan said that a committee had been established to classify legal and illegal housing companies. He said this list will also be put on a website so that people are not conned by illegal housing companies.

He said the land register will be computerized in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by August this year, which will also help deter the land mafia.

He said legislation was also being drafted to ensure the swift elimination of land related cases. He said the government had taken strict action against land grabbers and had much of their land evacuated.

He said efforts are underway to reform the Punjab police and the day is not far off when people will also appreciate his performance like that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asked about the Rawalpindi Ring project, the prime minister said it was a very important project for the city and that work on it would begin immediately. He said he ordered an investigation into the project after receiving reports of fraud. He said the investigation will be completed within two weeks and then action will be taken against those responsible who have realigned the project to benefit a few people.

More details to follow …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos