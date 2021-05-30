Biden walks the fine line with probe into coronavirus origins

President Biden What you need to know about international tax negotiations 9 Senate seats most likely to overthrow in 2022 Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russian sanctions? AFTER turns to face the mystery surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that provides political cover in the country but could fuel greater tensions with China.

Biden is under pressure to reveal what the U.S. intelligence community knows about the possibility that the coronavirus first leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China following reports that at least three scientists were hospitalized weeks before the first infections were reported to the international community.

Amid allegations his administration shut down an investigation into the matter at the State Department initiated by the former Trump administration, the president gave intelligence officials 90 days to declassify a report surrounding the lab theory, which contradicts the long-standing zoonotic justification for the coronavirus.

Former President Trump and some of its senior administration officials have repeatedly suggested over the past year that the virus may have originated from a Wuhan lab, although they were unable to provide any evidence to support their claims. As the theory gained traction in conservative circles, it was rejected by many public health experts, and Democrats saw it as an effort by Trump to turn away from his response to a troubled pandemic in a year. electoral.

Bidens' decision follows the passage of a law in the Senate on Wednesday evening requiring the office of the director of national intelligence to release its report on the origins of the viruss, led by GOP Sens. Josh hawley (Mo.) and Mike braun (Indiana.).

Republicans have focused on the unanswered questions as evidence that Biden fails to confront China with sufficient force, with the two countries locked in a battle for global influence.

The American people deserve all the evidence, Hawley said in the Senate Wednesday before the bill was passed, and deserve all the efforts of this government and the efforts of our allies and partners to hold China accountable. of what he has done not only for this country but for the world, and to make sure that something like this never happens again.

GOP Meaning. Rick Scott (Florida) and Ron johnson (Wis.) put even more pressure on the administration to respond to the end of the State Department's investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Beijing dismisses claims it is withholding information or obstructing efforts to determine the origins of the virus, which was first detected in the city of Wuhan in late December 2019 and has since killed more than 3.5 million people. people around the world.

While the scientific community believes the virus likely originated from animals before it was transmitted to humans, public health experts say it is essential to have clear information about the origins of the virus and the route of transmission. to humans to help the world protect itself against the next pandemic.

If it leaked from a lab where a lab worker was infected and brought this infection home and infected other people, what safeguards can we put in those labs to make sure there is a standard there? where this does not happen? asked the rep. Friend Bera (D-Calif.), Member of the House External Relations Committee and former practicing physician.

Ahead of a second phase of a World Health Organization-led study into the origins of the virus, the United States is insisting the Chinese government be more transparent following criticism of the preliminary findings released in March.

Phase 2 of the study on the origins of COVID must be launched with transparent terms of reference, based on science and giving international experts the independence necessary to fully assess the source of the virus and the first days of the epidemic, Secretary of Health and Social Services Xavier Becerra told the World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

Experts questioned the usefulness of a WHO investigation given that China had failed to cooperate with scientists trying to go to the field and examine the virus as it spread to the end of 2019. Without Beijing’s cooperation, experts said, this may not be the case. possible to determine with some degree of certainty the true origin of the virus.

The U.S. intelligence community said in a statement Thursday that it had merged around two theories about the origin of the virus, whether it arose naturally from human contact with infected animals or was the result of a laboratory accident but there was not enough information to rate one as more likely than the other. “

The Bidens directive asking the intelligence community to spend an additional 90 days researching the origins of the virus marked a subtle but noticeable change from the White House's stance earlier in the week, when the press secretary Jen psaki has repeatedly indicated that the administration will support an independent investigation, but will not play a leading role in its conduct.

The change offers Biden a chance to appease Democrats and Republicans who have urged him to be tough on China, but it risks straining relations between the two nations further.

Given the state of US-China relations, it is even less likely [China] coming up, said Scott Kennedy, an expert on Chinese politics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Knowing the origins of the current pandemic is really helpful to help prevent future pandemics, Kennedy added. But as a strategic move, it also clearly puts China on the defensive. It highlights some of the weaknesses of their system, especially with regard to transparency and the consequences this has for others.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing responded to Bidens’ order for further consideration by calling the investigation politically motivated and hinting at a baseless conspiracy theory that a US military base could have links to the origins of the virus.

Biden has so far attempted to strike a balance in his policy toward China. He took Chinese President Xi Jinping to a climate summit with world leaders in April and spoke of the need for global cooperation to tackle issues, including climate change and the pandemic.

But Biden has kept Trump-era tariffs on China in place, and he has frequently spoken of the need for policies that will allow the United States to compete economically with China for years to come. He sometimes framed this competition in existential terms, warning in March that Xi had no democratic bone … in his body and believed autocracy to be the wave of the future.

A summit between the Secretary of State Antony blink, national security adviser Jake sullivan and their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in March turned out to be just the opening salvo of a more controversial relationship.

In a way, you could say it is going from bad to worse, said Daniel Markey, senior research professor in international relations at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, of the latest point of contention between Washington and Beijing.

He added that Biden had so far maintained a hawkish stance on China, combining his political goals with defending political attacks by Republicans.

His interest and ability to play foreign policy issues through domestic policy issues and vice versa, I don’t know if it’s unmatched but it’s unusual, Markey said.

The expected appointment of the senior veteran State Department official, campaign deputy Biden and Harvard professor Nicholas Burns as US ambassador to China is seen as a positive development in interstate relations. United and China as they seek to navigate an increasingly strained relationship.

He’s a great choice, someone who has served at some of the highest levels in the State Department and also has political connections, Markey said.

I think China will see this as generally positive, although the tenor of the relationship is clearly very bad, because he’s the kind of person who, when choosing to do business, is the kind of person who can actually do business. to make things progress.