PTDC decides to formulate a national tourism strategy 2021-30





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) announced on Saturday that it will formulate a 2021-2030 National Tourism Strategy and 2021-2025 Action Plan to promote tourism in the country nationally and internationally.

The full roadmap, which was envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be devised after all provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and domestic tour operators extend their suggestions, informed sources told the Express Tribune.

PTDC Managing Director Aftab Rana said Pakistan has some of the most beautiful places in the world. “As the law and order situation in the country has improved, the confidence of foreign tourists has increased,” he added.

More developed countries have faced serious challenges posed by the pandemic, but tourism in Pakistan is booming, he said.

In the first phase, PTDC motels will be managed under a public-private partnership and the proceeds will be spent on new projects.The strategy will include training PTDC employees in national and international institutions, launching books introductory update in nearly 100 countries, e – visa facilities for tourists from 50 countries, including China.

The CEO of PTDC said the new strategy would prove to be a revolution for the tourism sector in the country, adding that the prime minister himself would soon announce the new vision for tourism. such an initiative. He said the government is eagerly awaiting a diverse flow of tourists as Pakistan is home to many important historic Buddhist and Sikh sacred sites.

“These places are open to foreign tourists and believers,” he said, adding that “the Kartapura corridor is a shining example”.

Previously, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) issued a set of guidelines for visitors and planners of sightseeing tours, opening them under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourists. coronavirus.

On May 19, the NCOC, which oversees the government’s unified strategy to stem the spread of the global pandemic, dropped several restrictions it had imposed during Eidul Fitr’s vacation earlier this month. be allowed to visit. To this end, hotel and guesthouse management should demand a negative coronavirus test report and national identity card from guests.

After June 1, hotel staff will not book rooms for anyone over 50 without a vaccination certificate, and after July 1, the presentation of a vaccination certificate would be mandatory for all visitors over 40 years old.

Visitors would complete a health declaration form at the entrance to tourist sites. Visitors would be required to carry a sufficient quantity of face masks and disinfectants. All travelers must wear masks in each tourist destination, according to the guidelines.

