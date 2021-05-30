HT News: India Sent Plane to Repatriate Choksi, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Says and Latest | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda says India sent plane to bring Mehul Choksi back India appears to be doing everything possible as it sent a private jet to repatriate Mehul Choksi directly from Dominica, Antigua and Barbudas Prime Minister Gaston Browne told local media. Read more Excellent example of naari shakti: PM Modi at All-Female Oxygen Express Locomotive Driver on Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the driver of the all-female Oxygen Express train locomotive on Sunday, which carried crucial gas needed to treat critical coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Karnatakas Bengaluru. Read more ‘When Beti speaks … ‘: PM Modi interacts with IAF captain’s 12-year-old daughter Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several frontline workers on Sunday and thanked them for their hard work in tackling the second wave of the pandemic. Read more Struck by a pandemic and an electoral setback, the BJP will recalibrate its strategy The muted May 30 celebrations to mark Bharatiya Janata Partys seventh year in power at the center are mainly due to the death and devastation caused by the second wave of the corona pandemic. Read more “ It’s not just for IPL, take the example of Suryakumar: Akmal explains why the mindset of Indian cricket is commendable ” India is going through a golden period in international cricket. The India team had test series victories against England and Australia although they missed a number of first-team players. Read more Gauahar Khan in 1k floral print swimsuit is the perfect mix of chic and fun Gauahar Khan has served us recently with many casual fashion goals. From sporting a pair of tight-fitting jeans and a basic top on his weekend to a sporty sport and looking classy in Indian clothes, the actor has it all. Read more ‘Not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap, I’m your daddy ‘: Mika Singh challenges KRK, announces diss track Singer Mika Singh, who jumped into self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan’s legal fight with actor Salman Khan earlier this week, said he wouldn’t be easily pushed around. Read more Bodies in rivers; polls amid Covid, court critic: UP Health Minister Uttar Pradesh was one of the states hardest hit by the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Watch

