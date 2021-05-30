Coordinating Minister Airlangga will lead Sherpa Track G20, here is the preparation made





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia will become the presidency of the G20 to be held in 2022. To optimize Indonesia’s position, a national committee is needed to hold various high-level meetings and conferences. The coordinating minister (Menko) of the economy, Airlangga Hartarto, was elected to lead Sherpa Track G20, which will address non-financial economic issues. Read also: Coordinating Minister Airlangga: Indonesia once again sends oxygen cylinders to India Sectors to be discussed include energy, development, tourism, digital economy, education, labor, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, health, anti-corruption , the environment and climate change. “Under Indonesia’s leadership next year, the G20 will carry the broad theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger. This theme shows Indonesia’s hope and willingness to participate in global partnerships, as an effort to overcome the impact of the pandemic and increase global confidence again “. Airlangga said in a press release, he wrote on Sunday (5/30/2021). As head of Sherpa Track, AIrlangga will be assisted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to coordinate several key tasks in the implementation of the upcoming G20 summit. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The main tasks are to coordinate the implementation of the tasks of the person in charge of the field, in this case a certain number of ministries and agencies (K / L) which become vocal point the G20 working group. Includes the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of National Development Planning, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Ministry of Communication and Information, the Ministry of Education and of Technology, the Ministry of Manpower, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Environment and des Forêts and KPK. Also read: Minister of Coordination for Airlangga: Covid-19 cases increase 2 weeks after Eid In addition, he also coordinates the implementation of the functions of the Daily Coordinator, which consists of the Indonesian G20 Co-Sherpa, coordinating the implementation of a series of preparations and the implementation of the Indonesian Presidency of the G20. Then, determine the master plan for the implementation of the G20 Summit in 2022 and all the meetings of the Sherpa line, both at the level of the working groups and at the ministerial level, and of the engagement groups, as well as determine the work plans and budgets for each sector and submit reports to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos