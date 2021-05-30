Think again about China | The hill

Even by usual Washington standards, the current China debate is remarkably caricatured. Indeed, he says more about us than about them and, unfortunately, what he is saying is how our self-confidence took a beating.

Now every Chinese militarized rock in the South China Sea is a strategic defeat, and every Chinese bad debt to Africa is a debt trap. It’s easy to see why, politically, the Biden administration is tempted to sell what we should be doing anyway as dramatic increases in government R&D for basic research to compete with China, President Eisenhower’s nuances and of the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956, sold as a Cold War necessity. The risk, however, is that the sales pitch only frees the helots who care more about bashing China than building the technology.

There are three reasons to think about China again.

The challenges China faces are first and foremost. Depending on how it is calculated, the national income per capita of the Americas is or three and a half times China or almost six times. Unlike Japan or Western Europe, which are aging after becoming rich, China is aging while it is still poor. In 2050, it will have gone from eight workers per retiree two. It is depleting profitable places to build infrastructure, and its debt has doubled over the past decade, from 141% of GDP in 2008 more than 300% in 2019.

Many of the loans it made under its legendary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will not be repaid, and although Washington is worried about debt trap diplomacy, fearing that the China does not heavily arm the beneficiaries in the debt-for-equity trade, by divesting ports for example, China will always take the financial blow. Already, there is a backlash, familiar to Americans but all the more reasonable for the poorest Chinese: why are we spending money abroad when there are so many needs at home?

The second is succession. No one knows how long Xi Jinping will stay in power, but one thing seems fairly certain: the longer he stays, the more complicated the transition will be, as grievances mount. Xi has already been in power long enough to appear as the permanent face of China. Still, it is worth remembering how different modern Chinese leaders have been, both in circumstances and in approach. Mao, a murderous agrarian populist, was followed by very different leaders, Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, who were urban reformers.

Hu Jintao, faced with social tensions caused by their reforms, slowed down social and trade liberalization. Then in By William Overholts: Xi Jinping was chosen to face the centripetal forces of the decade of Hu Jintaos: indecision, blocked reforms, ministers ignoring the prime minister, local governments ignoring the center, private economy invading the state economy, civil society threatening the role of the Party, and military leaders focused on real estate transactions.

As long and messy as the transition is and whoever the successor is, alas, we can be sure that the pronoun will face circumstances that are almost like Xis: an aging population and a relatively stagnant economy, at least. by Chinese standards, a great debt burden, an administration that ranges from cranky at being ignored to anger at being sued for corruption, and neighbors still drawn to China’s economy but rubbing their shoulders heavy. A new leader with an entirely different view of the world would hardly come as a surprise.

Finally, while it is important to remember how different the Chinese leadership has been, it is just as essential to keep Chinese dynamism in mind. China is not just a monolithic Communist Party sitting in Beijing hell, determined to impose its authoritarian ideology and state-centric model of development around the world. Likewise, American images of China’s burgeoning middle class tend to run wild to make money and parachute children to Vancouver or Orange County.

InShanghai middle class, Cheng Li presents a very different point of view, motivated by views on higher education, avant-garde art, architecture and law. He argues that China’s cosmopolitan culture, both exemplified and led by Shanghai, could provide the basis for a reshaped American engagement with China, based on the deep cultural and educational exchanges that have united them for decades.

A future China that would be less Beijing and more Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei could be an even more formidable economic competitor. And in the short-term Xis race for China, the place in the sun will continue to be seen as a threat by Washington. To respond to this threat, however, it is important to keep in mind that China X is not China forever and that the politics of the Americas must be guided by what is good for the United States and not by what could be bad for China.

Gregory F. Trevertonisco-founder and president of the Global TechnoPolitics Forum. He resigned as Chairman of the National Intelligence Council in January 2017. He is Senior Advisor to the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Professor of International Relations and Space Science Practice at Dornsife College. , University of Southern California, and Executive Advisor of SMA Corporation.