NHS chief warns of hospital pressure as Boris Johnson must make decision to end lockdown

The continued spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus has cast doubt on the ability to remove the restrictions, with ministers considering keeping some measures – such as the continued use of face masks and advice on working from home – in place.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said hospital bosses were concerned about the transmissibility of the B1617.2 variant and the large number of people who have yet to receive doses of the vaccine.

He warned that while hospitals did not expect to be overwhelmed by an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, they were already overwhelmed by going “deep” into the backlog of cases accumulated during the pandemic and the needs of urgent care.

Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise

Hospitals are operating with reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions and the increase in the number of coronavirus patients will add to the difficulties by requiring the reconfiguration of services, he added.

But he said it was “very significant and important” that the evidence suggests that the success of the vaccination campaign means much lower levels of hospitalization, serious illness and death than before.

“A significant number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 will have a negative impact on the recovery of the backlog of care,” he said.

“(The) current degree of pressure on hospitals is concerning, especially since we have seen a marked increase in summer demand in the two years leading up to Covid-19.

“But if, as the evidence above suggests, the success of (the) vaccination campaign means much lower levels of hospitalization, serious illness and mortality, even with (the) new variant, it is very significant and important. It means that there is a difficult decision. to be made by June 21. “

He also suggested the government should take into account the increased burden on hospitals in UK holiday hotspots in the coming months with people not traveling overseas, saying a trust chief on the south coast had warned that they would “struggle” to meet “significant additional demand”.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the government advisory group of the Pandemic Influenza Modeling Scientific Group (Spi-M), said there was still “a lot of uncertainty” around the June 21 date.

He told LBC: “We’re starting to see signs of course that cases are on the rise, but at the moment we are still obviously reporting hospital admissions and deaths at very low levels.”

He stressed that there may be a delay of a week or two between the increase in cases and the possible increase in hospital admissions, but said the country was “in a very different place” from the one he was in in January.

He said scientists had “a lot of work to do” to analyze the data on the link between cases and hospital admissions, while keeping in mind the situation with the Indian variant, to provide evidence. to the government.

And he warned that if a big wave of cases were allowed to form, it could lead to more dangerous new mutations.

“The problem is, if you have a large number of cases, it increases the risk of the virus mutating, and you may get an emerging variant that all of a sudden goes completely off the vaccine.”

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government would wait for the latest data on June 14 before deciding to continue the following week.

He said the government intended to offer two doses of the vaccine to everyone over 50 by June 21.

Asked whether the remaining restrictions could be relaxed if cases increased further, he told the BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show: “What I’m telling you is that we have to be careful. We have to look at them. data and share it with the country.

“Are we still vaccinating on a large scale? Big tick. Do vaccines work? Yes. But are the infection rates too high that we cannot continue because there are too many people entering the hospital? I don’t know the answer to him.

“But we’ll find out on the 14th, hopefully a few more weeks.”

He said as the virus became endemic “we will have to live with a certain amount of transmitted Covid”.

Pressed on whether there could be a partial lifting of restrictions, with masks continuing to wear and working from home, Mr Zahawi said: “We need to look at the data.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the biggest risk to easing the lockdown on June 21 was “incompetence” in government.

He said that “weak and slow decisions” by the government on border policy had allowed the Indian variant to spread.

Current data suggests that although hospital admissions are increasing in parts of the country affected by the Indian variant, they are at a very low level compared to the winter peak.

Between May 19 and May 25, 870 people went to hospital with coronavirus, an increase of 23.2% from the previous seven days.