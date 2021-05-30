Police crackdown on the vigil of June 4 in Hong Kong

Up to five years in prison for commemorating the Beijing massacre in 1989.

Hong Liuxing and Vincent Kolo,chinaworker.info

The Hong Kong Security Bureau issued an official political ban on the June 4 vigil commemorating the Beijing massacre in 1989, threatening up to five years in prison for simply attending. In addition, police have added a last-minute jail charge just for publicizing the upcoming vigil.

Authorities have thus abandoned the pretense of using pandemic restrictions to justify a ban. This particular charade is over. The real reason was still the Chinese regime’s desire to exorcise the specter of events from 32 years ago, when the People’s Liberation Army used tanks and live ammunition to crush democratic protests in the Chinese capital. The extreme levels of censorship in mainland China have thought to erase the events of 1989 completely from society’s memory. Hong Kong has been the last outpost on Chinese soil for more than three decades, where huge and growing annual demonstrations on June 4 helped keep the flame of the 1989 uprising alive.

This latest round of ruthless attacks on the fundamental right to protest in Hong Kong reflects both the political insecurity felt by the Chinese government (CCP) but also its OM for ruling Hong Kong today.

The Hong Kong government has announced that the annual vigil will be banned for health reasons. At the time, Executive Director Carrie Lam evasively answered questions about the legality of the June 4 vigil, saying it was a matter for the police to decide. Like so many other occasions, Lams’s vision really doesn’t count for nothing. Xi Jinpings’ dictatorship now rules the city, and its Hong Kong policies reflect global national and global priorities rather than local factors. Lam is not in the inner circle and today she can only interpret Beijing’s body language to guess what policies she will support tomorrow.

Sensing an opportunity, given the lack of a strong public reaction to June 4, the Chinese dictatorship demanded more. .

Anything illegal is illegal.

Compared to last year, when the Hong Kong government banned the June 4 vigil on the grounds of Covid-19, this year the ban (both with an average of one Covid-19 case per day and the return of large-scale artistic events) also included an explicitly political dimension. Regarding the vigil, Lam said it depends a lot on what will happen at these gatherings and whether they will fall under the offenses expressly prohibited by the National Security Act. The Labor Secretary has also issued fear-ambiguous statements, claiming that anything illegal is illegal.

As the regime has the ability to define for itself the meanings of subversion and secession in national security law, even retroactive sentences can be imposed for attending or promoting political rallies.

Asked about the right to say popular June 4 slogans such as ending the one-party rule, Lam responded by saying: We in Hong Kong SAR must respect the country’s constitution, and the constitution clearly says that socialism with Chinese characteristics is led by the Chinese Communist Party. Compared to the proud characteristics of respecting and defending freedom of expression, declared by Lam two years ago, the limitations on freedom of expression have now shifted from promoting Hong Kong independence to asking. of a different form of government.

In neighboring Macau, the rally was explicitly banned only on the political grounds that slogans ending the one-party rule and stopping political persecution incited subversion and defamation. Interestingly, the laws applied were not a new national security law like in Hong Kong, but rather a reinterpretation of the 30-year-old colonial laws of 1995.

This conclusively shows how the CCP dictatorship reused the old apparatus of colonial oppression to meet its needs for authoritarian control. Likewise, many pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been jailed for illegal assembly (including pro-democracy activists for the eve of June 4 of the past few years, with 20 others awaiting sentencing) under another vestige of colonial law.

Revolutionary situation

Mocked as a simple vigil of remembrance, the recent bans have highlighted the sensitivity of Chinese regimes to any mention of June 4. While Hong Kong’s five demands of the 2019 mass struggle only addressed issues in Hong Kong itself, 1989 is reminiscent of a mass revolutionary movement of students and workers who had the potential to completely overthrow the CCP dictatorship. In the months leading up to the massacre, millions of workers and students in at least 300 cities across China (not just Beijing, where Western media was based) demonstrated, participated in civil disobedience, and began to organize. a strike, to call for democratization and the end of the dictatorship. This quickly became a revolutionary situation, with many officials and low-level CCP members trained with the movement.

While the students mainly focused on the demand for political democracy, the Chinese working class also mobilized to demand an end to the explosive inequalities that had opened up under Deng Xiaopings’ pro-capitalist market liberalizations. Independent unions such as the Beijing Federation of Self-Employed Workers were formed, showing the potential to overthrow the Maoist-Stalinist regime, which was rapidly moving in the direction of the capitalist dictatorship, and replace it with a truly democratic and socialist China.

When the CCP ordered the army to suppress the mass movement, the commander of the 38th Army of the group guarding Beijing refused, reflecting a revolutionary situation that had created deep divisions within the People’s Liberation Army and of the state apparatus. The power of the state suspended by a thread. A Swiss diplomat later revealed that all members of the Politburo Standing Committee approached him to transfer very large sums to Swiss bank accounts. All that was lacking in the situation at that time was a clear alternative for the working class, a program and a leadership to bring about revolutionary change rather than just one with its hopes of persuading the more enlightened sections of the regime to adopt reforms.

In response, the CCP began to brutally slaughter the protesters in order to defeat the workers and students. As if to reflect the CCP’s true counterrevolutionary class character at that time, the vast majority of those killed were residents of working-class neighborhoods outside of Beijing, with the students occupying Tiananmen Square itself suffering. much less deaths. The defeat of the movement triggered the decisive counterrevolutionary transition to China, a modern form of state-led dictatorial capitalism.

Counter-revolution in Hong Kong

Today, as the counterrevolutionary backlash in Hong Kong is in full swing, Democratic activists are charged with a stack of sentences as the regime seeks to permanently sentence them to prison. For example, veteran leftist activist Leung Kwok-Hung Long Hair was sentenced to a combined 22 months in prison for participating with others and inciting two protests in 2019. Young liberal activist Joshua Wong was also sentenced on the 4th last june. vigil, adding ten months to his sentence of one and a half years in prison.

The current sentences handed down in Hong Kong are harsher than during the Deng regimes’ crackdown on the 1989 movement. Even the most sought-after student leaders in the 1989 democratic movement have in most cases been sentenced only to death. prison terms of two to three years, while in Hong Kong, the police are now threatening five years just to commemorate this movement. For example, Yang Tao, head of the Federation of Autonomous Students at Beijing University, was sentenced to one year in prison for inciting to overthrow the political power of the state for his role in the 1989 movement. of the protest Wang Dan was sentenced to four years.

The vigils of June 4 in Hong Kong are the legacy of millions of strong protests in solidarity with Chinese protesters in 1989, with the last legal protest in 2019 attracting 180,000 people. Many mainland Chinese continued to travel to Hong Kong to join the annual protests, challenging the dictatorial control of the CCP.

Repression is not stability

The CCP now believes it can impose a permanent ban on the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong, allowing it to shut down what has long been a political thorn in its side. This will likely be followed by measures to ban the annual July 1 protest and other anti-government marches.

The US-China conflict is another powerful factor pushing the Beijing regime to launch the political offensive in Hong Kong, and seeing tens of thousands of people rallying again for democratic rights would be extremely negative public relations for Xi Jinping in his confrontation with Biden and the United States. Presidents’ Crusade for Democracy in reality none of that, plus a repackaging of Trump’s anti-China agenda.

But the dictatorship is overplaying its hand. The crackdown will not create political or economic stability and whatever improvements (i.e. more totalitarian control) Beijing makes to its model of government in Hong Kong, mass anger grows. The previous pseudo-democracy inherited from the British colonial era, now consigned by the CCP to the trash, at least provided Hong Kong’s rulers with safety valves to release the dangerous build-up of political pressure within the system.

Pan-democratic bourgeois politicians, many of whom are now in prison, were an important part of this pseudo-democratic setup: they referred to the demands of the masses for democratic rights, but always sought to find a compromise with the dictatorship and avoid or limit mass protests.

At the same time, China itself is now sinking deeper and deeper into crisis. In fact, a multitude of interconnected crises: demographic, economic, ecological and political. Xi Jinpings’ tough repressive rule, who now uses Hong Kong as a punch bag, is creating instability in China rather than the other way around. The dictatorship is about to explode movements that can even put 1989 in the shade.