Distrustful Greece expects brawl over Turkish foreign affairs chief’s visit | various, video





ATHENS – Turkey’s foreign Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Greece is expected to come without many of the usual diplomatic niceties and press releases on progress on the disputes, this time more likely discussions will be difficult. Turkey has alternated between playing soft and hard on its demands for the waters around the Greek islands, with the European Union moving away from any idea of ​​sanctions under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Cavusoglu is to sit down with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and although they are supposed to be friendly to each other, the stress over Turkey’s provocations further weakens relations. Their meeting is also seen as a warm-up act before Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdogan discuss on the sidelines of a NATO meeting on June 14 in Brussels, Kathimerini said. Greece is expected to once again lift Turkey’s maritime agreement with Libya, which divides the seas between them and claims the waters around the Greek islands, although no other country in the world or the United Nations recognizes the agreement. Another key issue concerns Erdogan’s repeated threats to further violate a largely suspended 2016 migrant exchange deal with the European Union by inundating the bloc with tens of thousands more, mostly via Greece and its islands. Two informal sessions of so-called exploratory discussions, on 62nd, which for the first time resumed in four years was limited to the dispute over the seas, but Turkey also wants to put on the agenda its demands for more rights for a Muslim minority in northern Greece which, according to she, should also be called Turkish. To assert his point, Cavusoglu will travel on May 31 before coming to Athens to visit Muslim communities on May 30 in Xanthi and Komotini in northeast Greece after Turkey complained that their rights had been refused. Erdogan has fired a warning shot that he will hang on hard when he recites the Quran inside the former Aghia Sophia Orthodox Church in Constantinople which he turned into a mosque, but Greece should walk slowly. Dendias – unusually – engaged with Cavusoglu at an April press conference in Turkey after their meeting, surprising his counterpart who later complained that ministers should not speak candidly with reporters.

