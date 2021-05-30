Seven years later, Modi faces three challenges

The start of the third year of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modis’ second term would be a good opportunity to reflect on the start of this round. He started off as a hungry running batsman, eager to score a big score, sending sixes and fours to every corner of the field.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government divided Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and repealed Article 370 in one fell swoop. A new Union territory, Ladakh, emerged and the full statehood of J&K was abolished. The practice of triple talaq has been declared illegal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had these issues in their sights, but it was Modi who grabbed the nettle.

His vow to make India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024 meant removing some obstacles to growth. It focused on the non-performing assets of public sector banks at the time one and a 19-bank merger was executed. Despite unprecedented opposition from farmers and the opposition, the laws of the agricultural sector were changed and the path to the privatization of government enterprises was cleared. Modi wanted to show that he would not hold back economic reform.

Then disaster struck in the form of the deadly coronavirus. Of the three major challenges facing the government, this is by far the most important that the NDA has faced. The death toll from the virus is around 3.22 lakh on Saturday. The opposition and some experts say the death toll could be higher and a third wave could be on the horizon. They also say that if 70 to 80% of the population is not vaccinated without delay, the waves will continue to come.

The government claims everyone will be vaccinated by December, but so far there is not much to inspire confidence in that claim. A vaccination campaign for those over 18 has been announced, but hundreds of vaccination centers are running out of vaccines for this cohort. In fact, the whole vaccination strategy, which was to be a model for the world, is now in trouble. Vaccines are scarce and previous commitments made to foreign countries for vaccine supply cannot be fulfilled.

State governments led by opposition parties are angry at the vaccine shortage and have accused the government of ignoring the virus threat for political gain.

The pandemic may eventually die out, but it has severely damaged the economy. According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the rural unemployment rate reached 13.5% in the week ending May 23. On May 9, it was 7.29%. The unemployment rate in cities was 17.4% and the national unemployment rate hit a new high of 14.7%. If the lockouts do not end quickly, the situation could worsen. The government will certainly have to remedy the deteriorating financial situation.

The second challenge Modi faces is political. Next year, assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Manipur.

The groundwork for these has started. Despite the victories in Assam and Pondicherry, the defeat in West Bengal damaged the reputation of the BJP as an invincible electoral machine. During Modi 2.0, the party won just four out of ten state elections. In these, the role of the allies was crucial. This is why many political critics believe that even though there is no alternative to Modi in the Center, voters prefer strong parties at the state level in assembly elections.

As in March 2018, the NDA ruled 21 states, with 71% of the country’s population. In April 2019, it was reduced to 18 states. However, in terms of demographics, today 49% of the population is led by the NDA.

The seven states where elections are due next year are crucial for the BJP. All are ruled by the BJP, with the exception of the Punjab, which is ruled by Congress. Maintaining power in those states is going to be the political litmus test for Modi. In Punjab, so far, the BJP has conducted elections in alliance with the Akalis. This time it’s all alone. Over the past five years, the NDA has lost almost all of its former allies.

The third challenge of the Modi government comes from across the borders. China still lives up to its old tricks. Will Modi be able to get China to withdraw from the border areas it has encroached on?

These are all tough challenges for PM Modi. His track record of dealing directly with difficult situations is well known. He is a former master of political maneuvers. Will he be up to the task now?

It remains to be seen but this is why his eighth year as Prime Minister or his second term as pradhan sevak as he likes to call himself, will prove to be interesting both for his admirers and his critics.

Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan

Opinions expressed are personal

