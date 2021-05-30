Trump ally Roger Stone soon warns ex-president of fraud indictment





Roger Stone predicted that former President Donald Trump would be indicted, he said in an interview with InfoWars. The indictment is said to be based on “bank or tax fraud,” Stone said. Stone accused Manhattan prosecutors of “combing for a crime” in their broad criminal investigation. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend and former adviser to Donald Trump, believes the former president will face impending indictment, Salon reported.

“I would be shocked if they did not present a fabricated indictment of bank fraud or tax evasion against the former president [Donald Trump] by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., “Stone said during an appearance on the far-right InfoWars website.

“If they want to go after the president for fabricated accusations, then we will establish that this is a partisan witch hunt,” the GOP strategist, pardoned by Trump in 2020, told the InfoWars host Alex Jones.

Stone argued that the indictment would likely be filed at some point when the Republican-led effort to review the ballots in Maricopa County, Ariz. Ends.

“Don’t be surprised if the announcement comes along as we learn the truth about Maricopa County, Arizona,” he said. “Don’t be surprised because I see this coming.”

Stone also alleged in the interview that those involved in the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal investigation of Trump “combed their hair for a crime” and called it “shameful.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has called a grand jury as his office investigates whether the Trump organization has violated state law, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. This marks a new aggressive phase in Vance’s investigation that has been going on for years, reported Insider’s Sonam Sheth and Jacob Shamsian.

Legal experts suspect the investigation is drawing to a close, Sheth and Shamsian said.

The investigation focuses on the finances of the Trump organization and former President Donald Trump, according to court records.

