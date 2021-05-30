Talks with India will resume if August 5 actions in Kashmir are canceled: PM Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that talks with India could resume if the neighboring country rolls back its August 05 actions in occupied Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported.

“We only have one problem with India and that is Kashmir and any resumption of trade with them will be a betrayal with the Kashmiris,” the prime minister said during a live interaction with the great audience on the phone as he refused to let the blood of Kashmiris who fought for self-determination go in vain in exchange for trade ties with India.

He said they could never think of improving trade relations with India at the expense of the Kashmiris.

Economic woes

Responding to a caller, who wanted answers regarding the economic improvement, the prime minister said that never in the history of the country has a government encountered the difficulties it faced when taking power.

“Besides debts, we have had to deal with an increase in loans,” he said, adding that austerity measures must be adopted to overcome the economic difficulties.

The prime minister, however, expressing hope for a better situation ahead, said no one expected a growth rate of nearly four percent in the coming year. “We have increased even more than our opponents’ expectations,” he said.

Illegal housing companies and the bypass project

Responding to housing company illegalities, the prime minister said a council had been established under the leadership of Judge (retd) Azmat Saeed to investigate housing company scams.

“Some of the illegal companies will be shut down while staying where the housing units were built will be fined heavily for their illegal acts,” Imran Khan said while announcing to charge owners of illegal housing companies under of criminal law and send them behind bars.

While admitting the importance of the Ring Road project, he said the project will be completed on its previous route rather than on the changes that have been approved for the benefit of some people.

“I have taken note of a fraud in the alignment of the Ring Road project and action will be taken against those responsible,” he said while ensuring to complete the project on time.

Water shortage in the provinces

The Prime Minister further stated during the interaction with the general public that problems related to water scarcity have been observed in the provinces.

“The rangefinders installed to measure water supplies are not working properly, making it difficult for authorities to measure water distribution between provinces,” he said, adding that they were trying to improve the water supply. rangefinder system.

Imran Khan added that the government will build 10 dams over the next 10 years and that the work that is to be done in the past 50 years is being carried out by the government of the day.

