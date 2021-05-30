Trump frustrated with huge legal fees to fight investigations: report





Trump is frustrated with rising legal fees amid polls at his company, the Daily Beast reported. According to a source, Trump described the legal fees as “such a pain in the ass.” Close advisers reassured the ex-president that he would not be indicted. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump is frustrated with mounting legal bills amid two ongoing New York investigations into his business, according to a Daily Beast report.

Earlier this month, the New York attorney general’s office announced it was conducting a criminal investigation into the finances of the Trump organization and whether they violated state laws. Another civil case initiated by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is pending.

The former president is said to be frustrated with the investigations because of the possible legal danger they entail and the financial costs associated with them.

A source told The Daily Beast that Trump complained that legal bills were becoming “such a pain in the ass.” The former president is also said to be worried that investigators will drag the case out for years.

Close advisers and Trump’s legal team reassured the ex-president that they did not believe he would actually be charged, two people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.

“I told him he had nothing to fear,” said an adviser.

Trump has been very vocal about his feelings towards the New York polls.

After Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. announced this week that he had called a grand jury to examine the evidence in the case, Trump claimed the investigation was a “continuation of the biggest witch hunt in the world. American history “.

“It started the day I got off the Trump Tower escalator, and it never stopped,” Trump said in a press release.

On top of that, Trump still disagrees with former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, whose legal team continues to call on the former president to pay for his efforts around the election.

According to the New York Times, Trump still has not paid Giuliani for his work and asked his staff not to pay the legal fees because he was upset that Giuliani had not done more to postpone his second indictment this this month.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, told Insider the former president should expect even more bad news.

“As more and more documents are reviewed by the NYAG and NYDA, it looks like Donald Trump’s problems continue to arise,” he said. “Soon Donald and his associates will be held accountable for their actions.”

