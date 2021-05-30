Mody on Modi: SUNY prof. shares his point of view on Indian politics | New

PLATTBURGH Dr Susan Mody watches the humanitarian crisis in India unfold in real time with reports of black fungi and escalating COVID deaths beyond 300,000.

Mody compares this incongruous specter of the Indian pandemic to India, where she lived for 20 years.

I married a man who was an Indian student in Dartmouth, said the former director of gender and women studies at SUNY Plattsburgh.

It was at a time when there weren’t a lot of Indian students there. He wanted to go home, so I went with him. I went to India in 1970. My children were born there and I became a teacher there.

Until about four years ago, her youngest son lived in India.

He had married there, an Indian woman, Mody said.

They have two children. They emigrated to Seattle. In fact, my Indian daughter-in-law just passed her citizenship test. So, it’s pretty exciting. Along with COVID, she is also feeling the travel restrictions. We all do.

MODI UNDER FIRE

Mody receives first-hand testimonials and views from friends, who, like many citizens, hold Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unrelated) and his administration to account.

Modi had imposed a truly draconian lockdown, Mody said.

When we were closed at the beginning, we could pick up basic necessities at the grocery store, for example.

There were restrictions in India where some people were not allowed to move. Even some wealthier middle class people have struggled. Others were forced to move and many urban workers fled to their home villages.

ESCAPES FROM CITIES

Workers sprayed with chemicals are among the disturbing media images released.

There have been great migrations from the city, Mody said.

There was chaos. But, the rationale was the threat of the virus. It was months ago. Then things opened up completely. Now, of course, there has been a major election in the state of Bengal.

Modi’s party, the then fiercely contested Bharatiya Janata Party, now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

There were very large political rallies allowed during this election, Modi said.

People blame these and the general relaxation for the masking. A bit like we see here for political reasons, more than for science certainly.

‘HORROR STORY’

Mody’s friends in Mumbai are vaccinated.

They are among a very small percentage of people who have been able to get vaccinated, she said.

I think the percentage is 2 percent. There are horror stories coming out of hospitals. Indian hospitals offer very different experiences for different wealth groups, different classes of people, public and private.

Indians with less access to good medical care fall into the abyss of stark health disparities as the virus rages in towns such as the slums of Bombay.

There are alleged discriminatory practices against Muslims, which have worse medical outcomes just like the BIPOC communities in the United States.

Grim reports the surface of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mody communicates with a friend using WhatsApp.

CNN reported from hospitals in northern India, she said.

People are lying on the ground in desperate need of oxygen. The impression that I have friends suggests that there may be very local effects. A particular building could be closed depending on the number of cases encountered.

SECOND SURGE

One of India’s so-called super-spreading events was the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, a festival in the northern state of Uttarakhand that was held every 12 years.

During the month of April, millions of Hindus gathered for a dip in the Ganges, according to a New York Times report.

Millions of people gathered without a mask, Mody said.

This was allowed mainly because the ruling party is a Hindu chauvinist party. It allows the major Hindu festivals to continue.

Calls continue for Modi’s resignation.

His administration’s slow and inept response is compared to the administration of former President Donald J. Trump here.

In some circles, Modi is referred to as Donald Trump of India.

Over time, the BJP government kicked out people who were politically opposed or put in power people who were purely political appointments, people with no skills and no capacity to do what was necessary, Mody said.

My interpretation is that this has happened over time and that the government’s ability to exercise the kind of leadership it needs has deteriorated.

It’s not just an individual, but the way a kind of incompetence has spread across many levels of government, which is why we see the problem growing exponentially.

COGNITIVE DISSONANCE

At the same time, India is actively producing the vaccine and distributing it to other countries.

But, not internally, she said.

I don’t know why there was such a collapse except that the focus was on politics rather than science. Some suggested that too many vaccines had been exported, especially to African countries.

Certainly India has the capacity. Many people in India are frustrated with the government’s response.

Mody has not been to India since 2014.

Partly because my son has moved, she says.

Before Covid, I had planned a trip last winter. This was my main goal after retirement. This plan has been suspended.

