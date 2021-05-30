Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister marries his girlfriend





An hour ago Image quote, Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street / PA Cable Photo caption, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds on a farm in 10 Downing Street British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds after a secret wedding ceremony at a church in Westminster. A wedding ceremony attended by a small crowd was held there yesterday at noon, according to a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office. He added that the couple would hold other celebrations to mark their wedding in the presence of family and friends. He will be the first prime minister to marry for almost 200 years. The Mail reports that 30 people were invited to the Prime Minister’s wedding – the number allowed to attend weddings due to the Karoona outbreak. Although Johnson, 56, is already married to two wives, the Roman Catholic Church allows divorced people to marry other women if their previous marriage was outside the rules of the Roman Catholic Church. One of the Prime Minister’s wedding photos has been unveiled – which shows the couple on a farm in the office at 10 Downing Street just hours after the ceremony. Tory MP James Cleverly tweeted that the couple were celebrating in a green field in the sun and the back of the photo was covered in candy and candy hanging from the table. The Prime Minister’s Office has not given any details on who was invited to the Johnson wedding or any members of the cabinet at the wedding. Several politicians praised the couple, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, Immunization Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and retired Secretary Therese Coffey. The UK Prime Minister’s office was seen on stage last night. Photo caption, Singers have been seen leaving the prime minister’s office Those attending the wedding were told to leave Westminster Church around 1:30 p.m. local time, according to The Sun. The last Prime Minister to marry during his tenure in the UK was Robert Banks Jenkinson in 1822. He is married to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Carrie Symonds. She worked for the Conservative Party’s media office when she started her career in 2010 and for two years began campaigning for Johnson’s re-election as mayor in London. She returned as the party’s media and communications chief before stepping down in 2018, when she joined a maritime conservation organization. The media first covered the relationship between the Prime Minister and the woman in July 2019. In February 2020, they announced that they were engaged and the girl was pregnant. He was born in April to Wilfred. Mr Johnson and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler announced their divorce in 2018 after 25 years together. He had previously married a woman named Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

