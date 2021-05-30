Rapid economic growth will help overcome inflation and unemployment in the country: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s economy has been put on the right track with economic indicators showing positive trends.

Interacting with the general public by phone on Sunday, he said the country has emerged from the economic crisis against opposition expectations and will now move forward on the economic front.

Imran Khan said the economy has experienced accelerated growth due to government policies. No one predicted growth of 3.94% for the current year, but it is estimated that it will go beyond 4%.

The prime minister said that increased growth will also help solve the problems of inflation and unemployment. He said there was unprecedented activity in the construction industry in addition to record sales of tractors, cars and motorcycles.

Imran Khan said the opposition parties did not come together for the good of the country but for their personal interests. He said they wanted to get rid of the corruption business through blackmail. He said, however, that they would not be successful in their designs.

Responding to a question from a caller, the Prime Minister said there had been record production of some major crops, including wheat, rice and corn. He regretted that the agricultural sector was ignored in the past, but now the government is paying attention to its development on modern lines.

He said steps were being taken to provide farmers with direct access to markets. We are also setting up nine hundred new storage facilities. He said that more loans will be given in the agricultural sector, which will benefit farmers.

Imran Khan said that we have started work on ten dams which will be completed in ten years. He said it will improve our water storage capacity.

The prime minister said that a telemetry system would be put in place to ensure equitable distribution of water between the provinces.

The Prime Minister said that 4,143 billion rupees had so far been collected in taxes by the RBF in the current fiscal year, which is a record. He said this was achieved despite the challenge posed by COVID-19.

Expressing satisfaction with the way Pakistan has handled the pandemic, the Prime Minister said the RBF system is being automated, which will help attract more people into the tax net and significantly improve our income. . This in turn will reduce the loan burden and the government will have sufficient resources to spend more for the people.

The Prime Minister has said that no taxes will be imposed on the poor in the next budget.

Imran Khan said his main goal was to provide better health facilities to disadvantaged segments of society. He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already provided health insurance cards to all households while the same will be done in Punjab by the end of this year.

He said a network of hospitals will be established in the country. For this purpose, the land of the Pakistani Railways and Auqaf will be used.

Responding to a question from another caller, Imran Khan said that a committee had been established to classify legal and illegal housing companies. He said this list will also be put on a website so that people are not conned by illegal housing companies.

He said the land register will be computerized in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by August this year, which will also help deter the land mafia.

He said legislation was also being drafted to ensure the swift elimination of land related cases. He said the government had taken strict action against land grabbers and had much of their land evacuated.

He said efforts are underway to reform the Punjab police and the day is not far off when people will also appreciate his performance like that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asked about the Rawalpindi Ring project, the prime minister said it was a very important project for the city and that work on this project would start immediately. He said he ordered an investigation into the project after receiving reports of fraud.

He said the investigation will be completed within two weeks and then action will be taken against those responsible who have realigned the project to benefit a few people.

The prime minister said the country has achieved quality growth under the current government that will benefit the people and the country as a whole.

Imran Khan said he is fully aware of the problems facing people, especially the working class, due to rising food prices. He said agricultural productivity will be improved to largely solve the problem. For this, we have introduced Kissan cards to provide inputs to farmers at subsidized rates.

He added that small farmers would also receive the necessary training to strengthen their products. He said it was our biggest effort to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The prime minister said national olive oil production would be improved. Olive trees have been planted by the millions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said our goal was to make Pakistan an olive exporting country.

In response to a question from a caller, the Prime Minister said that the Mafias are present in all sectors and that he has led a fight against them to bring them back to the realm of the law.

The prime minister said the NAB and the Punjab’s anti-corruption department had recorded record collections over the past two and a half years. He said the struggle for the rule of law will continue but that no false cases will be orchestrated against anyone.

Imran Khan said we are ready to sit down with the judiciary to bring about judicial reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated that Pakistan will not sit down with India for talks until it rolls back the illegal measures of August 5, 2019 in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. ‘India.

He said normalization with India at this time would amount to betrayal with the people of Kashmir.

He said trade could not be carried out with India as it committed the worst human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan strongly supports the people of Kashmir.

Imran Khan said the situation in Palestine was very similar to that of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Indians. He said the world is now more aware of the atrocities Israel is committing against the Palestinians. He said there was only a two-state solution to the problem.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos