Strengthening the action-oriented approach to achieve green growth: PM tells P4G Summit





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday presented three suggestions to the Green Growth Partnership and Global Goals 2030 (P4G), including strengthening the campaign on its action-oriented approach by engaging more financiers, innovators, decision-makers and creative entrepreneurs in its areas of intervention. “P4G needs to campaign more on its action-oriented approach, involving more financiers, innovators, decision-makers and creative entrepreneurs in the five areas of intervention of P4G (food, water, energy, cities and economy circular) and share best practices, ”she said. in his recorded statement played at the P4G Seoul 2021 summit. The two-day summit is held on the theme of “ inclusive green recovery towards carbon neutrality ” in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, with the aim of positioning P4G as an implementing mechanism to build back better and greener in this decade of action. Sheikh Hasina’s second suggestion is the need for a global attitude in addition to a holistic societal approach to achieve green growth and global goals by 2030. Asking the third suggestion, she said: “We, the leaders participating in the P4G summit, must work more closely for a greener future for our next generation.” In the statement, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh’s main objective is to promote locally driven adaptation solutions to deal with the adverse effects of climate change. “As chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum-CVF and host of the South Asian office of the Global Center on Adaptation, Bangladesh’s main objective is to defend the interests of climate vulnerable countries and promote local adaptation solutions” , she said. The Prime Minister said that water, where P4G works, is one of Bangladesh’s most valuable assets. “We have therefore adopted a 100-year sustainable development plan, called the Delta Plan 2100, which emphasizes the efficient use and conservation of water.” She said Bangladesh was the first LDC to create a “Climate Change Trust Fund” from its own resources. “Each year, we spend approximately US $ 5 billion on climate change adaptation and mitigation actions.” Bangladesh, a member of the P4G, is pursuing a low-carbon development path. “Our national solar energy action plan 2021-2041 foresees the production of up to 40 Giga Watt of renewable energy by 2041”, she added. Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh, the second-largest exporter of ready-made clothing, is exploring effective circular fashion and textiles options as part of the global circular economy. “Despite the current Covid-19 pandemic with its many challenges, we have the opportunity to build back better through inclusive green recovery and green growth,” she said. The second P4G summit is expected to culminate in the adoption of the Seoul Declaration and will serve as a stepping stone to the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP 26). The global P4G initiative was launched in 2017 to accelerate the response to climate change and the implementation of the SDGs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Markel, South Korean Prime Minister Charles Michel, UN Secretary General António Guterres, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Indonesian President Joko Widodo Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera, among other world leaders, spoke at the summit leaders virtual session. AND







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos