Giuliani has become ‘absorbed in Trump’





Bratton said Giuliani had “made a caricature of himself” because of his close ties to Trump. “I can’t understand how he let himself be subsumed by Trump,” Bratton said. Bratton was Giuliani’s Police Commissioner from January 1994 to April 1996. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former New York Police Department Commissioner William “Bill” Bratton said in a recent interview that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had “made a caricature of himself” through his close association with former President Donald Trump.

In a conversation with New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, Bratton pointed out that Giuliani, a former lawyer for Trump, has diminished his legacy with his public appearances in recent years.

“As someone with a big ego, talking about another guy with a big ego, I can’t understand how he let himself be subsumed by Trump,” Bratton said. “He made a caricature of himself and he lost the image of the American mayor because of the antics of the past two or three years.”

Bratton served as Police Commissioner from January 1994 to April 1996 under Giuliani’s Town Hall and again from January 2014 to September 2016 under current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

For much of the 1990s, New York City struggled with high rates of violent crime.

In 1994, the first year that Bratton took over as commissioner, there were 1,561 homicides in the town, according to The Village Voice. The following year, there were 1,177 homicides in the city.

Bratton describes the fight to rule crime as an attempt to “take back a town that was out of control.”

After Bratton was featured on the cover of Time magazine in January 1996, the periodical noting that he was “a leading advocate for community policing,” his relationship with Giuliani deteriorated.

In March 1996, Bratton announced he would resign from his post next month.

Bratton also told The Times that Giuliani “had such a horrible relationship with the black community and black leaders, it really hindered the police commissioners, including me, from developing relationships that we would like to have made with the black community. “

Giuliani, who in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential campaign traveled the country in an attempt to overturn the election results with a series of unsuccessful lawsuits, made numerous media appearances that were just plain bizarre to most observers. .

In January, Dominion Voting Systems sued Giuliani for $ 1.3 billion, alleging the former federal prosecutor pushed for debunked conspiracy theories that the company produced flawed election results in favor of current President Joe Biden .

Giuliani sought to dismiss the lawsuit in April, but Dominion responded the following month, asking the judge to take the case to court.

In late April, the FBI raided Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office in Manhattan, seizing cell phones and computers as part of an investigation into Giuliani’s Ukraine transactions, according to the New York City. Times.

