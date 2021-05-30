US Under Biden is neither feared nor respected

Comment

China refuses to speak with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and it shows that Joe Bidens America is neither feared nor respected.

Neither Chinese Defense Minister WeiFenghenor Beijings, Central Military Commission Vice Chairman XuQiliang, who is close to Chinese Communist Party (CPC) boss Xi Jinping, will answer Austins’ call.

This shows that the Chinese see themselves as on the side of power. Read between the lines of an article thatappearedon the CCP’s propaganda siteThe Global Times, the replyseems to suggestthatBeijing believes it can get concessions from Washington by holding out. In desperately pursuing Beijing, the Biden administration has chosen to position itself against China from a position of weakness.

The Global Timesmentionned:

The United States is now releasing inaccurate information through the press and is trying to blame China for the fact that no high-level military talks have taken place so far. This is irresponsible. The source noted that as long as the United States can abide by this principle, communication and discussions are widely open at all levels between the Chinese and American militaries. The United States still wants to get along with it. China from an advantageous position, establishing preconditions for military-to-military relations, while China always emphasizes that mutual respect and mutual benefits of cooperation are the way forward in bilateral relations, the said. source.

Mutual respect and mutual benefit in cooperation with China means doing everything China’s way and on China’s terms, it does not mean that the CCP is ending its territorial claims on the South China Sea or on China’s terms. its belligerence towards Taiwan, Vietnam or the Philippines.

The Chinese clearly have the upper hand, and North Korea’s leaders have also ignored a request for a discussion from the Biden administration.

As Sun-Tzu said in “The art of War,” By offering him advantages, he can bring the enemy closer to himself; or, by dealing damage, it can prevent the enemy from approaching.

The US and Chinese naval forces have played cat and mouse in recent months to Beijing’s irritation. China has protested the recent passage of the US destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur through the Taiwan Strait, and the Biden administration has continued the Trump administration’s policy of sending the United States. warships through disputed waterways despite Chinese protests, particularly in the disputed Taiwan Strait Islands, Spratly and Paracel.

Don’t think China hasn’t seen President Joe Biden and his administration concede time and time again after tough talks since January. First, the Biden administration has promised that it will not end sanctions against Iran for its nuclear program. Then Biden decided without any hesitation to continue the re-entry of the Iranian nuclear deal without any pressure on Tehran, much like his support for the failed SALT II nuclear arms control treaty with the Soviet Union there. is 40 years old.

As for Russia, Biden began his tenure by agreeing to let Vladimir Putin continue his nuclear modernization program and promise a first-use option with his tactical nuclear weapons in the event of a war between Russia and NATO in the countries. Baltic or Poland. Then heflip-flopwhether or not he maintains President Donald Trump’s sanctions on the Nordstream2 pipeline, which further reinforces Germany’s dependence on Russia for natural gas. He did all this despite having spent the entire 2020 campaignattackformer President Trump as Putin’s puppy.

If Trump had done what Biden did, the current president and his supporters would have accused the former president of being a detractor.

AssetbombardedRussian mercenaries in Syria who threatened American interests. Now Russia seems to be in Syria to stay and isnow basingits deadly Tu-22M3 Backfire bombers there, and there is little word from the Biden administration on that development. The soviet uniondevelopedthe Backfire during the Cold War with the sinking of American aircraft carriers. They pose a direct threat to the US Sixth Fleet, not just the Syrian jihadists who oppose the Assad regime.

A former American diplomat I spoke with who worked with the Chinese told me that this sense of breaking up on China’s part is to give in to Biden, and there’s no doubt Beijing sees a chance. to give in to Biden in areas where Beijing seeks dominance. East Asia based on what we see from his performance as president.

Iwarnedthat Biden would surrender preemptively to enemies of nations in December. Four months of Biden’s presidency proved my instincts to be correct. So far, Biden has:

Sent to Russia on nuclear weapons and the NordStream2 pipeline;

Gave Iran a blank check to promote terrorism and disrupt the peace in Yemen, Iraq, Israel and Syria;

And worked to bring Iran back into the violated nuclear deal, ignoring the fact that the country that has consistently violated every deal it has ever signed.

We saw that the Biden teamis not up to the jobwhen China’s Foreign Minister and his Wolf-Warrior diplomats elected Secretary of State AntonyBlinken and his team on alleged US human rights violations in Anchorage in March. Instead of rising to the challenge, Blinkenand’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan backed down and apologized.

The United States must return to a posture of strength and increase its military support to Taiwan, Japan, India and Australia. It should consider deploying Intermediate-Range Nuclear Missiles (IRBMs) to the Aleutians to threaten China.

And he must increase the freedom of navigation patrols until the Chinese people are irritated to speak. The same goes for relations with Moscow and the support of Ukraine, the Baltics and NATO allies of Eastern Europe.

Diplomacy without power leads to war and surrender.

The world saw what happened when power-hungry dictators were appeasedMunich Conference 1938The incompetence in the confrontation with Hitler led my family in the Vosges of eastern France to spend four years under Nazi occupation when the French army was seen as theThe Strongestin Europe on paper.

Hitler would have been finished if the French had retracted against the Nazis for militarizing the Ruhr Valley in 1935 and pushing the attack on Germany in 1939.

The appeasement causes more deaths each time.

John Rossomando is Senior Defense Policy Analyst at the Center for Security Policy and was Senior Counterterrorism Analyst at The Investigative Project on Terrorism for eight years.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.