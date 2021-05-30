Barbara Comstock: If Trump were to disappear, there wouldn’t be many Republicans in the research group





Former Virginia Republican Barbara ComstockBarbara Jean ComstockSunday Shows Sneak Peek: Infrastructure Raises White House Regime Pressed To Evacuate Afghan Allies As Time Is Running Out Press: Prepare Orange Jumpsuit: Extra Large PLUS said on Sunday that if former President TrumpDonald Trump international tax negotiations 9 Senate seats most likely to tip over in 2022 Biden denounces Texas voting bill: “An Assault on Democracy” MORE is gone, “I don’t think you would have a lot of Republicans in the research party ”.

Comstock made the remark when appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to examine the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. Comstock supported the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died shortly after the attack, in his call for a commission.

Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck), host of “Meet the Press,” David ToddSenator’s live interview features carpool colleague waving from the backseat Kinzinger: “I’d love to move on” from Trump but he’s the boss GOP Crenshaw: Republicans Cannot ‘Excommunicate’ Trump MORE pointed to Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySchumer and Collins appear to have had a heated exchange ahead of Jan.6 White House vote: Biden ‘remains engaged’ in Jan. 6 Pelosi Inquiry: GOP’s ‘cowardice’ on Jan.6 makes ‘our country less secure’ vote MORE (R-La.), which argued that an independent commission would be better and more worthy trust that a commission made up of lawmakers chosen by President Nancy Pelosi. Hat makers walk away from the Nashville store amid an outcry over ‘unvaccinated’ badges Rep. Connolly calls on Biden to create Jan. 6 commission The Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes the powerlessness of the GOP MORE (D-Calif.) Establishment. Todd argued that while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRep. Connolly calls on Biden to create Jan.6 commission The Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment powerlessness Sicknick’s girlfriend: GOP decision to block Jan.6 commission ‘speaks volumes’ ‘PLUS (R-Ky.) Was in the same position, he would actually be arguing for a congressional committee.

“Well, that was exactly the argument we were making to senators,” Comstock said.

“I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump. I mean, if Donald Trump is gone tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have a lot of Republicans in the search group, would you? be a few prosecutors, but not Republicans, ”Comstock said. added. “So they want to get away from him, but the problem is, he won’t go.”

WATCH: Former GOP rep @BarbaraComstock said: “If Donald Trump is missing tomorrow, I don’t think you have many Republicans in the research group. #MTP

Maybe a few prosecutors. But not the Republicans. pic.twitter.com/3VbYqG5Oh3

Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 30, 2021

“But it’s not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about the country, and it’s about finding out the truth, and it’s about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there and also make sure it doesn’t happen again, ”Comstock said.







