I was not invited to Modis Cyclone Tauktae meeting, says Gujarat opposition leader Paresh Dhanani





Controversy rages after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday skipped a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal to discuss relief and reconstruction for damage from Cyclone Yaas. Mamata was upset because one of the guests at the meeting was Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, her former close aide who switched to BJP in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections and beat her at Nandigram. Mamata alleged that inviting Suvendu to the meeting was a deliberate ploy by the central government to provoke her. According to her, the Leader of the Opposition is not invited to such meetings. A few days earlier, Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of Gujarat in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae and had held meetings there. Paresh Dhanani of Congress, the leader of the opposition in the state, told Snigdhendhu Bhattacharya he was not invited to the meeting. Q) There is controversy in Bengal over the Center’s invitation to opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP leader, to attend the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the impact study of Cyclone Yaas. Were you invited when Prime Minister Modi visited Gujarat to examine the situation after Cyclone Tauktae? No never. I have to say that we also didn’t expect to be invited because the BJP government, whether state or central, never recognized the role of the opposition. They never thought we existed. Q) What happened during the PM’s visit? The Prime Minister traveled with the Chief Minister. The governor had to be there because of protocol. No opinion was solicited from the opposition. Q) Have you registered a complaint? We didn’t protest our exclusion because we were never included in the first place. But on May 27, we submitted the deputation to the governor, giving him a detailed account of the losses suffered by the population. The total damage and loss we calculated was Rs 15,000 crore, including the many trees in orchards, fisheries, crops and boats. But the Center announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore only. Q) Do you think there could be politics behind inviting the opposition leader in Bengal, who is a BJP leader, without inviting you because you are with Congress? What is there other than politics? The BJP plays politics with everything. When did they respect or recognize the role of the opposition? For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

