Trump blames Biden for ‘destroying our country’





Former President Donald Trump has criticized President Biden for his handling of China, the Middle East and the southern border crisis, saying his successor is “destroying our country.”

“All he had to do is nothing,” the former president said on Newsmax’s “Dick Morris Democracy” on Saturday. “We won’t have a country; they are destroying our country.

Trump said his administration’s work on the Mexican border was canceled by Biden and created the situation that exists today.

“If he hadn’t done anything, we would have had the strongest border in history by now,” Trump told Dick Morris.

“I settled everything with the other countries, whether it was Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico,” Trump said. “And even in Mexico, stay in Mexico. In other words, these people should stay in Mexico and not be able to enter our country. “

“And he put an end to it. It’s just crazy what they did, ”said the former president.

Biden has canceled a number of Trump’s immigration programs, including the “stay in Mexico” policy that required asylum seekers to wait for court proceedings to end in their home countries.

Trump claimed officials in the Northern Triangle countries were emptying their prisons so that inmates could travel to the United States.

“We had the strongest in the history of our country,” Trump said. “Very few people [crossing]. Drugs were down. Human trafficking has almost been stopped. “

“You take a look at what’s going on now. And let me tell you, they let people out of jails. They open their prisons. Their prisoners are coming, their murderers, their drug addicts and their drug dealers by the way, ”he said.

“And the human traffickers come in. They let them in. They want them. They don’t want them in their country, so they say, ‘Send them to the United States,’ Trump continued.

He also blamed Biden and Congressional Democrats for lukewarm support for Israel after it was attacked by Hamas militants before a May 20 ceasefire resulted in a truce after 11 days of fighting. .

“I think what happened to Israel is one of the great injustices,” he said. “If you look back 10 or 12 years ago, Israel was so protected by Congress. Congress worshiped Israel. “

“Now, especially if you look at the House, the House doesn’t like Israel. The House protects everything other than Israel. “

Biden has come under heavy criticism from progressive House Democrats like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of “The Squad” for not taking a stronger stand on supporting the Palestinian people. in the West Bank and Gaza.

