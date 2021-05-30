Capitol rioters accuse conservative media disinformation of deceiving them on January 6: report





According to an Associated Press report, several of the rioters on Capitol Hill who face jail time for participating in and invading the halls of Congress in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory in 2020 plan to tell the court that Donald Trump and the conservative media have misled them and are responsible for their actions.

With hundreds of attendees facing court dates for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising that forced Republican and Democratic lawmakers to flee for their lives from the crowds after former President Trump turned down addressed to a “Stop the Steal” rally, at least a few jail research participants point to Trump for inciting the riot.

AP reports that “Lawyers for at least three defendants charged in connection with the violent siege tell The Associated Press they will blame election misinformation and conspiracy theories, largely pushed by the then president, Donald Trump, for misleading their clients, “before adding,” Lawyers say those who spread this misinformation bear as much responsibility for the violence as those who participated in the actual violation of Capitol Hill. “

According to a man – Anthony Antonio – sentenced to prison, Trump is the main reason he participated and he feels like an “idiot” to listen.

“I look a bit like an idiot saying it now, but my faith was in him,” Antonio said before admitting his interest in politics grew out of boredom at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which also performed under Trump’s watch.

He said the conservative media also played a role in his conversion from apoliticalism to storming the Capitol building.

“I think they did a great job convincing people,” he said of far-right reports that the election was stolen.

“After Joe Biden’s victory in last year’s presidential election, Trump and his allies have repeatedly said the race has been stolen, even though the allegations have been repeatedly refuted by officials on both sides , outside experts and courts from several states and its own attorney general, ”reports AP. “In many cases, baseless claims about election dumps, voter fraud and corrupt election officials have been amplified on social media, building Trump’s campaign to undermine confidence in the election that began long before November. . “

Albert Watkins, lawyer for so-called Shaman QAnon Jacob Chansley, has previously said his client was brainwashed by the reporting.

“He’s not crazy,” Watkins exclaimed. “The people who fell in love with (cult leader) Jim Jones and went down to Guyana, they had husbands and wives and lives. And then they drank the Kool-Aid.”[lained”Thepeoplewhofellinlovewith(cultleader)JimJonesandwentdowntoGuyanatheyhadhusbandsandwivesandlivesAndthentheydranktheKool-Aid”[lained”Thepeoplewhofellinlovewith(cultleader)JimJonesandwentdowntoGuyanatheyhadhusbandsandwivesandlivesAndthentheydranktheKool-Aid”

However, Christopher Slobogin, director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt Law School, said trying to point fingers elsewhere should not sway the courts.

“This is not an argument that I saw winning,” he admitted, before adding, “I don’t blame the defense lawyers for raising this issue. Have a fixed false belief that the election was stolen doesn’t mean you can storm the Capitol. “

You can read more here.

