Comment: Maine’s policy of reluctance to vaccinate





The Mainers will sometimes welcome national trends that go against the grain, and when it comes to politics there is a lot of evidence to back it up. Maine has an independent spirit and is proud of it.

However, this spring, too many of our friends and neighbors are following a perilous trend, with enormous consequences.

Maine is one of the best states in terms of overall COVID vaccination efforts. But the rate of new blows has plummeted in recent days. Heads of state have offered several explanations, but one is, naturally, missing from the current talking points of epidemiologists: partisanship.

Last week, the state released detailed postcode vaccination tariffs. We have had the chance to analyze this data and study it along with a host of other social and demographic data. One explanation dominates all the others: communities that voted for Donald Trump are systematically less likely to be vaccinated.

In Maine, due to our unique geography, historical divisions, and elderly population, we are looking at all kinds of other explanations. Surely it is not as simple as partisanship?

We’ve taken a look at the most likely explanations, and there’s a bit of truth in each one. There is a significant rural / urban divide, with less access to vaccination sites in rural areas. There is a lack of education, and communities with highly educated populations have largely met, if not exceeded, this mythical hearing immunity goal.

And yet, while each of these potential explanations helps, they pinch the edges. The state has a host of policies to make vaccine access more equitable, especially for our working rural neighbors. No, the data couldn’t be more transparent.

It is not a failure of politics. This is not about rural Maine or the older towns. And these are not parts of the state that are hit hardest by COVID-19.

Our statistical models show an overwhelming relationship between vaccination rates and the number of residents of this community who supported Donald Trump in the last election.

Diving into our model, if we look at the zip codes where Trump won, on average, vaccination rates are 15 percentage points lower than the areas Biden won. Again, and importantly, this disparity holds even when we control for a host of other factors, such as income, age, and education. This holds even as we introduce the actual number of COVID cases in the community.

Indeed, in the 17 cities with the lowest vaccination rates (less than 40 percent), Donald Trumps’ average level of support was 66 percent. (Statewide Trump got 44%.)

There are a few notable exceptions. For example, Spruce Head, population of 793, where 82% of residents support Trump, has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. The Trump-supporting cities of Holden, Calais and Millinocket also have above-average vaccination rates.

But statewide, partisanship is the biggest predictor of community immunization rates. And that means political leaders, especially Republican leaders, have a special obligation to speak out about the value of vaccinating the Mainers.

We recognize that making inferences from postal code data is complicated. It’s mathematically possible, for example, that every Democratic voter in a Trump stronghold will refuse to be vaccinated. Still, our models are consistent with nationally representative, individual surveys that show Republicans are much less likely to trust the vaccine’s effectiveness, believe a return to normal is necessary, or actively research. available test appointments.

Fortunately, Maine is reopening. But it will be impossible to protect the most vulnerable in society if we ignore the deep partisan divide that runs across the country and in our great state.

As with any remedy, the first step is to diagnose the cause.

Clear messages from GOP heads of state might help, but the wave of nationalized politics is strong. Much of the nations fighting COVID-19 believe that wearing masks has been shrouded in our tribal and partisan identities.

The culture of Maines is unique. Casual observers will mistake Mainers’ stoicism for selfish individualism. But below the surface, the Mainers care about each other and they always have.

It’s time to turn the national tide once more and put Maine first.

