



Members of the Westminster Cathedral congregation welcomed the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was secretly married there yesterday. Cathedral regulars said they were “honored” and “happy” to learn of her marriage to Carrie Symonds as they attended Sunday Mass, and shared their views on her marriage for the third time. Christopher Goodyear, a witness protection officer in the Metropolitan Police’s homicide division, said the news of Boris Johnson’s marriage was “interesting,” adding: “I hope he keeps his pants on.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the garden at 10 Downing Street after their wedding on Saturday (Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street / PA) Mr Goodyear, 64, from Chelsea, said: ‘The Prime Minister getting married here is interesting, I guess it is the woman who is the Catholic as he has been married several times before. “It’s good to have a Catholic Prime Minister, so good luck to them. When asked what remarriage within the Catholic faith meant to members of the congregation, he replied, “He hadn’t been married to a Catholic before, so I wasn’t really bothered. “He is now married in the Catholic Church, so he cannot remarry – if he does, that invalidates everything. “So let’s hope he keeps his pants on and behaves well.” Retired real estate broker, Norilyn King, 64, from Fulham (left), and retired hospital caregiver, Herminia Supan, 73 (Laura Parnaby / PA) Retired friends Norilyn King, 64, Herminia Supan, 73, and Flo Zerrouk, 70, who attend cathedral services together twice a week, congratulated the newlyweds and said “times are different from our days ”allowing remarriage under certain conditions. Ms Zerrouk, former Westminster hotel secretary, said: ‘It is a great feeling that our Prime Minister and his wife got married here because I am proud to be Catholic and they are Catholics. “Finally, they finally got married – congratulations to them.” Norilyn King, 64 (left) and Herminia Supan, 73 (Laura Parnaby / PA) On remarriage, former retail real estate broker Ms King of Fulham said: “It’s a personal choice, and they should be respected for it. “I think marriage is a very solemn thing, so for him to get married a third time, you know times are different nowadays, we should just accept people for the way they want to live their lives and c is like that. “We wish them good luck and congratulations.” Retired teacher Harry Groenen of Kingston-upon-Thames, who has been a member of the Westminster Cathedral congregation for 15 years, said it was an ‘honor’ for the Prime Minister to be there married and described what the ceremony might have looked like. Retired teacher Harry Groenen, 73, from Kingston-upon-Thames (Laura Parnaby / PA) Mr Groenen, 73, married for 52 years, said: “(The cathedral) normally hosts traditional weddings – pomp and ceremony and lots of music – although I don’t know how it went yesterday. He added that under the influence of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church has been “much more liberal and open” to remarriage, but that some members of his congregation would find it “difficult to accept” the prime minister’s nuptials. Mr Groenen said: “I think they will be happy, but there will always be a number of conservatives – some younger than me – who would probably find it a bit difficult to accept, but the world we live in I think that it is not a bad thing to show good will and common sense. “







