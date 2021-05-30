7th anniversary of Modi government: Shah hails ‘unprecedented achievements’, Cong says ‘has abdicated responsibility’

On Sunday, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, the prime minister said the country was making progress, following the path of inclusive development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there had been “unprecedented achievements” in the areas of security, public welfare and reform. However, opposition parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena, have launched a scathing attack on the Center for abdicating its responsibilities in a crisis and not doing enough to gain people’s trust.

BJP leaders and workers are celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Modi government on Sunday by leading Covid prevention and relief work in one-lakh villages. The BJP observes the anniversary of its government at the Center under the name of “Seva Diwas” and in view of the pandemic, the party has decided not to celebrate this day, but to organize relief work as part of the “Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai” campaign.

Addressing the country through his monthly Maan ki Baat speech, Prime Minister Modi said the country has experienced many moments of national pride during his government’s tenure. He also highlighted government initiatives in national security and various development measures.

During those seven years, he said, the country has followed the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. India is now moving forward not under pressure from other countries but with its own convictions, which makes everyone proud, he said.

He added: “In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the determination of service and cooperation. In the first wave, we fought bravely; this time, too, India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus.

Praising Modi for his “unprecedented achievements”, Amit Shah, in a series of Hindi tweets, thanked the Prime Minister for raising the standard of living of the poor, farmers and the poor by bringing them into the mainstream with its “resolute and holistic policies” And making India a powerful nation through its strong leadership.

“The Modi government has presented a unique example of unprecedented coordination of development, security, public welfare and historic reforms,” he said. Over the past seven years, Shah said, the locals have consistently expressed their unwavering faith in Modi’s service and dedication, for which he bowed to the compatriots.

BJP leader JP Nadda said on Sunday that while millions of party workers serve people by helping them with Covid relief supplies, the opposition has “quarantined” and is working to lower morale of the country during the pandemic.

“In this pandemic, BJP workers regardless of their well-being are standing by the side of the people. But the opposition locked themselves in and quarantined. It is only visible in virtual press conferences or on Twitter, ”Nadda said.

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Modi government had changed the lives of millions of farmers with landmark decisions and reforms, and had also provided “affordable health services. and quality ”to the population over the past seven years.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi ji for the work that has been done for the service of the country and the well-being of the people for seven years. Today this day is celebrated under the name of “Seva Divas”. You should also participate in the program in your neighborhood, ”the Union Minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi and English.

Javadekar said the Modi government had “worked with dedication for the welfare of farmers for the past seven years and changed the lives of millions of farmers with historic decisions and reforms in the agricultural sector”.

Leading the attack on the Center, Congress alleged that the Modi government was bad for the country because it had failed on all fronts and betrayed people’s trust. The party also issued a seven-point indictment bulletin citing “blunders” it accused the government of having committed, and alleged that the Modi dispensation had abdicated its responsibilities to the people.

Congress listed what it called the government’s main failures, including a declining economy, rising unemployment and inflation, and mismanagement of Covid-19.

Chief Congressman Rahul Gandhi said the government must have the right intention, the right policy and the right determination to fight the pandemic. “You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight Corona and not just pointless speech once a month,” Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet the day Prime Minister Modi gave his monthly address to “Mann ki baat” radio. .

Congress Secretary General and Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the past seven years have been a story of unprecedented devastation, abdication of responsibility and abandonment of the Indian people by a loving government and affection.

“This government is bad for the country because it has betrayed the faith of the Indian people. It betrays the trust and innate faith that people have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ”he said.

He added: “This is a deception of the worst kind piled on 140 crores of Indians by a government they elected on the basis of countless promises. After seven years, the time has come to take stock. The time has come to ask why the country is suffering, ”he said.

Congress also released a 4.5-minute video, titled Bharat Mata ki Kahani, listing government “failures” over the past seven years.

In Maharashtra, Congress observed a black day and organized protests in different parts of the state and claimed that Prime Minister Modi had no moral rights to remain in power because the central government had “failed on all of them. the fronts ”.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said India has survived as a nation thanks to the good deeds of previous governments since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, and the current Modi government must consider whether it has been able to meet people’s basic needs.

“The country is surviving on the good deeds of previous governments since the days of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh,” the Shiv Sena spokesperson told reporters.

“When you come of age, it means that people have handed over power to you with faith and confidence. The needs and demands of the people are very few. They need livelihoods Roti, kapda, makan (food, clothing and shelter) are important, as are health and education facilities. Prime Minister Modi has the capacity to lead and hopes that he will give the country appropriate leadership, ”he said.

Maharashtra Minister and top Congressman Ashok Chavan said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government had failed to effectively manage the pandemic and oversaw the loss of 12.21 crore of jobs.

Addressing a virtual press meeting, Chavan said the Center had kept all decision-making powers in its hands but now blamed state governments after the Covid outbreak got out of hand.

When asked if he had a favorite minister in Modi’s dispensation, Chavan said “good words” could be said about Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, who despite ideological differences, maintains dialogue with other parties.

He’s the right man in the wrong party. He has a positive approach to Maharashtra but his powers are continuously reduced, said Chavan, although he did not expand on his assertion.

The price of gasoline reached Rs 100 per liter. Some 12.21 hard-core people have lost their jobs. Bangladesh’s per capita income is now higher than that of India. The policies of the Center have devastated the country, he added.

(With PTI entries)