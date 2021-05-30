Pakistan emerges from economic crisis on track, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Imran Khan said Pakistan had unexpectedly achieved record crop yields this year.

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s economy has been put on the right track with economic indicators showing positive trends.

Interacting with the public by telephone on Sunday, the prime minister said Pakistan had emerged from the economic crisis against opposition expectations and would now move forward on the economic front.

Imran said the economy has experienced accelerated growth due to government policies. No one predicted growth of 3.94 percent for the current year, but it is estimated to go beyond 4 percent.

He said that increased growth will also help solve the problems of inflation and unemployment. He said there was unprecedented activity in the construction industry in addition to record sales of tractors, cars and motorcycles.

Imran said the opposition parties did not come together for the good of the country but for their personal interests. He said they wanted to get rid of the corruption business through blackmail. He said, however, that they would not be successful in their designs.

Responding to a question from a caller, the Prime Minister said there had been record production of some major crops, including wheat, rice and corn. He regretted that the agricultural sector was ignored in the past, but now the government is paying attention to its development on modern lines.

He said steps were being taken to provide farmers with direct access to markets. “We are also setting up nine hundred new storage facilities. More loans will be made in the agricultural sector, which will benefit farmers. ”

Imran said his government has started work on ten dams, which will be completed in ten years. This will improve our water storage capacity, he added. The prime minister said that a telemetry system would be put in place to ensure equitable distribution of water between the provinces.

Imran said 4,143 billion rupees had so far been collected as taxes by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the current fiscal year, which is a record. He said this was achieved despite the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing his satisfaction with the way Pakistan has handled the pandemic, he said that “the RBF system is being automated which will help attract more people into the tax net and significantly improve our income. This in turn will reduce the loan burden and the government will have sufficient resources to spend more for the people. ”

The prime minister said no new taxes will be imposed on the poor in the next budget. Imran said its main goal is to provide better healthcare facilities to disadvantaged segments of society.

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has already provided health insurance cards to all households while the same will be done in Punjab by the end of this year. He said a network of hospitals will be established in the country. For this purpose, the land of the Pakistani Railways and Auqaf will be used.

Responding to a question from another caller, Imran said a committee has been set up to classify housing companies as legal and illegal. He said this list will also be put on a website so that people are not conned by illegal housing companies.

He said the land register will be computerized in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by August this year, which will also help deter the land mafia.

