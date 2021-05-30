Trump allies announce Biden investigation into origins of Covid in China | Coronavirus





Donald Trump’s allies took the unusual step of speaking out in favor of Joe Biden on Sunday, regarding efforts to identify the source of Covid-19 and whether China knows more about the origins of the pandemic than it does. she does not imply it.

Biden said Thursday he was expanding an investigation into the outbreak, following a deviation from the earlier thinking of at least one U.S. intelligence agency that is now leaning toward the theory that the virus is escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Michael McCaul, a Republican congressman from Texas, and Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser who persuaded him to start using the controversial term Wuhan virus, both praised the development.

Finding out the origin of this thing is absolutely essential, it is essential for us to avoid the next pandemic, it is essential for us to better understand the variants of the current pandemic that are emerging, Pottinger told NBCs Meet the Press .

These two hypotheses that President Biden spoke about are valid, it could have emerged from a laboratory, it could have emerged from nature. Neither is supported by concrete evidence, but there is a growing amount of circumstantial evidence supporting the idea that it may have leaked from a lab.

The Wuhan lab theory was rejected by many scientists, and the official position of advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Trump was that the weight of evidence supported natural origins. The World Health Organization said in February that it was extremely unlikely that Covid-19 had started in a lab.

But the theory has gained ground.

On Thursday, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said: The US intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how the Covid-19 virus was initially transmitted but has merged around two likely scenarios: either it is appeared naturally from human contact. with infected animals or it was a lab accident.

While two elements of the IC lean towards the first scenario and one leans more towards the second, each with low or moderate confidence, the majority of elements within the IC do not believe that there is enough information. to rate one as more likely than the other.

The IC continues to examine all available evidence, consider different perspectives, and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the origins of viruses.

A WHO-affiliated health expert speaking to the BBC on Sunday said the lab theory was not out of place and called on the United States to share any information.

Pottinger said he thinks Chinese researchers have more to say.

If this stuff came out of a lab, there are people in China who probably know it, he said. China has amazing and ethical scientists, many of whom in the early stages of the pandemic suspected it was a lab leak. [A researcher at] Wuhan Institute of Virology said his first thought was: was it a leak from my lab?

These people have been systematically silenced by their government. Now that the world knows how important this is, it could also give moral courage to many of those ethical scientists who I think weigh on their conscience. I think that was going to see more information coming out as a result of this investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that three staff at a Wuhan lab fell ill with Covid-like symptoms before the first Covid patient was registered in December 2019.

McCaul, former chairman of the House Homeland Security committee, told CNN on the State of the Union that he believes the 90-day review of Bidens’ intelligence is unlikely to be conclusive because Chinese authorities destroyed everything in the lab. But he said he welcomed the new investigation.

It is more likely than not to get out of the lab, most likely accidentally, said McCaul, who has long argued that China and the WHO were to blame.

