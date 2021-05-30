Pakistan’s economic crisis deepens as China refuses debt relief





Islamabad [Pakistan]: Bankrupt Pakistan’s debt problems seem to be getting worse, as it is a time ally that China has refused to restructure USD 3 billion in liabilities.

Islamabad has asked Beijing to write off its debts to China-funded energy projects established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The debt burden, owed largely to building independent power generators (IPPs) on fixed-price power generation contracts, is significantly higher than the total $ 19 billion invested in power plants, Asia reported. Times citing reports and industry analysts.

Media reports suggest that China has refused to budge on Islamabad’s demand to renegotiate the power purchase agreements, saying any debt relief would force Chinese banks to change the terms under which the credits were made. granted.

Banks, including the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, were not prepared to revise any of the clauses in the agreement reached earlier with the government, Beijing said in response to the request by renegotiation of conditions.

Pakistani senator and industrialist Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Nauman Wazir told Asia Times: “First, the tariff determined by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) at the time of allowing the production of electricity. electricity in the private sector was very high. . “

“Then the PPIs submitted misrepresentations regarding the capital, financial assets and cost of running the business, which became evident when the balance sheets of PPIs were made public,” he said. citing evidence that came to light during a commission of inquiry into Pakistan’s power. sector revealed its findings last year.

Pakistan has already entered a “danger zone” for sovereign debt, with total liabilities and debt of USD 294 billion, or 109% as a percentage of GDP as of December 30, 2020.

The Pakistani government owes around $ 158.9 billion to domestic creditors, whose public sector companies owe about $ 15.1 billion. According to The News International, foreign commercial loans of $ 3.11 billion and $ 1 billion from Chinese deposits have helped the government achieve the net transfer of dollar inflows during the current fiscal year.

Thanks to the combination of foreign commercial loans and safe deposits, Pakistan received more than $ 4.1 billion, or more than 50% of the total inflows of foreign dollars from creditors.

The outlet reported that, according to official data from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), in July-February of fiscal year 2020-2021, Imran Khan’s government received USD 7.208 billion in total external flows from several sources of funding, or 59 percent of the annual budget estimate of $ 12.233 billion for the full fiscal year 2020-2021.

The News International further reported; disbursements from multilateral and bilateral development partners also maintained a strong trend and stood at USD 3.098 billion during the period under review against the budget allocation of USD 5.811 billion for fiscal year 2020-2021 on concessional terms at more long term. These strong inflows have also helped improve foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability.

The Pakistani outlet says in its official report that the increase in the level of external inflows of multilateral and bilateral development partners is a testament to their confidence in the development priorities and policies of the government, including the implementation of reforms in priority areas of budget and debt management, energy sector. and ease of doing business.

