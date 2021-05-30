Foaming on the “ new Xi-land ” falls under the lightest scrutiny

Comment

Nanaia Mahuta’s latest comments on China show the government is determined to tackle concerns over over-economic dependence – but Australian belligerence and busting are more likely to hamper than help this cause, writes Sam Sachdeva.

The risk of ongoing trade between Australia and China heading to New Zealand in the immediate future may be less than that of a Melburnian infected with Covid – but that doesn’t mean our government is less worried about this prospect.

In an interview with The Guardian this week, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta expressed concern that the experience of our trans-Tasmanian neighbors could still be felt closer to home, as she pleaded for greater economic diversification.

We obviously cannot ignore what is happening in Australia in their relations with China. And if they are near an eye of the storm or in the eye of the storm, we have to legitimately ask ourselves that maybe it is only a matter of time before the storm approaches us. .

It was a similar message to her New Zealand Chinese Council speech last month, but in a more frank tone (perhaps she’s making Winston Peters’ habit of delivering more openness to international media. than those closer to her).

Taken together, it is increasingly clear that this is not a passing phase, but a concerted effort to change both government policy and the approach of kiwi exporters.

More broadly, our intelligence agencies have developed guidelines for academics and politicians to avoid foreign interference, while parliament unanimously supported a motion expressing concern over serious human rights violations in Xinjiang ( although far from the declaration of genocide that some wanted).

Yet the right people at 60 minutes Australia seem to believe that the kiwis are avidly sowing CCP patches on our breast pockets in preparation for life as a vassal state.

One could argue that trying to seriously analyze this frothy hysteria gives it a credibility it does not deserve; the program does little to help its cause in this regard by turning to Mike Hosking for analysis (he is undoubtedly an expert on striking t-shirt / jacket combinations, but less on foreign policy). Start your day with

At least, that’s the only impression that can be gleaned from their breathless promotional trailer for an upcoming episode seemingly focused on New Zealand betraying our big brother.

What are the Kiwis doing so far? asks a gritty voiceover. We thought they were our best friends, but it looks like they abandoned us for a quick Chinese dollar.

As a red-hued Xi Jinping is superimposed on the New Zealand flag, another rhetorical question arises: Could it be that New Zealand is turning into the new Xi country?

But the central point of the argument is one that seems to have at least some credibility among the most respected players across the divide and elsewhere – that New Zealand is a weak link in the Five Alliance. Eyes, more concerned with protecting commercial ties than speaking out on humans. rights.

It’s an almost certain subject to come to the fore when Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meet in Queenstown on Sunday and Monday, if not behind closed doors, at the press conference that follows.

To be fair, New Zealand has been slower than Australia in having some of the necessary debates on foreign interference and balancing economic benefits with security concerns.

There is also still some way to go in terms of transparency, as evidenced by the Politics site revealing this week National and Labor quietly agreed last year that their respective Chinese MPs, Jian Yang and Raymond Huo, would retire after intelligence briefings raised security concerns – concerns that have never been addressed. publicly disclosed.

“As far as China is concerned, Australia and New Zealand will provide instructive arguments as to whether it is worth being nice to Beijing or if it is just not worth it.”

But the very fact that action has been taken and the broader change in tone around the political relationship proves New Zealand is barely blind to concerns about China or reluctant to act for fear of financial repercussions.

It’s also not as if Australia has completely decoupled from China.

The Asian superpower remains Australia’s largest trading partner, with nearly 40 percent of all exports going there in the year 2019/20, while its total exports to China for the year Calendar 2020 fell just 2.2 percent from 2019 despite the trade dispute (thanks in large part to the rise in iron ore prices).

And if the theory is that New Zealand would benefit from increased trade volumes in sectors where Australian businesses have suffered, we wouldn’t be alone.

While the United States has said it will not leave Australia alone on the ground against Chinese aggression, that does not appear to have stopped it. growth in its exports of wine, wood and charcoal to China while Canberra has faced restrictions on the same products – yet there does not appear to be any suggestion that the United States has betrayed Australia.

Writing for the Lowy Institute, Elliott Zaagman suggested that the differences over China between Australia and New Zealand were less substantial and more toned, the openly combative stance of the Morrison government opposed to the more subtle approach of Ardern’s team.

“As far as China is concerned, Australia and New Zealand will provide instructive arguments as to whether it is worth being nice to Beijing or if it is just not worth it.”

Misinterpreting this as a fundamental difference of opinion, and seeking to beat New Zealand on that front, is less likely to inspire a change of approach and more likely to see us stay on our current course.