The Secret Service must protect former presidents, but what if they are in jail?





WASHINGTON If a former president ends up in jail, will the Secret Service agents have to be with him?

It’s a question the agency has never faced before, but it may soon have to develop protocols, as investigators in New York State and Georgia examine the actions of Donald Trumps for possible criminal prosecution.

It would be unprecedented, said Jeffrey Robinson, co-author of the book, Standing Next to History: An Agents Life Inside the Secret Service.

This is going to present some very interesting circumstances, he said.

Secret service officials declined to discuss the matter. In order to maintain operational security, the US secret service does not comment on the means and methods used to conduct the agency’s protective operations, a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Trump’s political adviser Jason Miller did not respond to a question from HuffPost about whether Trump would waive his right to secret service protection if he found himself in state or government custody. federal law enforcement.

A longtime Trump confidant, however, doubted he would and said he was more likely to seek additional protection behind bars than he is currently receiving. He would likely double, the adviser said on condition of anonymity. It would be an interesting situation.

The statute governing the protection of former presidents does not speak of the possibility of one of them ending up behind bars, only stating that the secret service must protect them for the duration of their life. Since the agency was given the task of protecting presidents in 1902 and former presidents in 1965, none have come under criminal investigation before Trump.

The 45th president faces an investigation into family business taxes and bank loans by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are investigating his request that Georgia election officials find him 12,000 votes and his threat of criminal prosecution if they fail to do so.

The two-year investigation by Special Advocate Robert Mueller also detailed multiple instances of obstruction of justice where Mueller said Trump could be prosecuted once he is removed from office, although there is no indication that President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is pursuing this.

If Trump is, in fact, indicted and ultimately convicted, a sentencing hearing would be at least several months away, if not years. In the shorter term, if charges are laid, there would be a bail hearing to determine whether Trump should wait for his trial behind bars.

According to lawyers, what weighs in his favor is his advanced age and the absence of criminal convictions. His access to money, perhaps, including the $ 76 million he raised under false pretenses from his supporters between the election and the January 6 insurgency, and his possession of a plane reaction, make him a risk of flight.

Indeed, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity, Trump was originally planning to be in Scotland at his golf resort near Glasgow at the time of Bidens’ inauguration. January 20. This plan was rejected, however, when the Prime Minister of Scotland announced that Trump could not come due to the ongoing pandemic.

Trump can also be seen as a danger to the community because of his ability to trick his supporters into violence, as he did in the weeks leading up to January 6 with his constant lies that the election was being stolen from him and his exhortations. to his supporters at his rally that day. You will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and be strong, he said. We are fighting like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you will have no country.

But either situation, pre-trial incarceration or post-conviction imprisonment, would present an entirely new challenge to the secret service. Although the agency frequently works closely with federal and state law enforcement, it has never had to deal with any of its own beneficiaries potentially in their custody.

There is no precedent for this, so no one knows for sure the answer, and it can be argued that President Biden has the final say on the extent of USSS protection for his predecessor, Bradley said. Moss, a national security lawyer. That said, it is likely that former President Trump would maintain his protection even if convicted and incarcerated due to his special status.

Robinson, however, said it was contrary to common sense for an incarcerated person, even a former president, to obtain special protection. You’re not going to put Secret Service agents in jail to protect a guy who is already protected by jail, he said.

