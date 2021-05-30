Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis ‘immediately’ after 10-year hiatus





Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed (left) meets with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on May 30, 2021. Photo courtesy of Twitter / @ ShkhRasheed Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announces the “immediate” resumption of Kuwaiti visas in business and family categories for Pakistanis Adds that there will be no restrictions for technical visas in the fields of medicine and petroleum Kuwait has stopped issuing visas to nationals of Iran , Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2011.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Sunday that Kuwait would resume visas for Pakistanis “immediately” after a ten-year hiatus.

The minister’s statement was made during a one-day visit to the Gulf country for this purpose.

According to the Minister, he met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and conveyed special greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“There has been a great development on the Kuwaiti visa front which had been blocked for Pakistanis since 2011. Family and business visas between Pakistan and Kuwait will now be reinstated,” he said in a statement. press release on Twitter.

The minister said there would no longer be restrictions on technical visas in the fields of medicine and petroleum.

He said Pakistanis will now be able to obtain visas online and travel to Kuwait.

According to Ahmed, the Kuwaiti prime minister noted that Pakistan and Kuwaiti and long-standing ties go back seven decades.

Pakistani families and the business community have faced great difficulties with the Kuwaiti visa ban, he tweeted, praising the role of Pakistani workforce in Kuwait’s development.

The restoration of worker visas will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis and business visas will boost trade between the two countries.

In mid-March, the minister announced that talks were underway to re-issue Kuwaiti visas to Pakistanis.

According to Arab News, Kuwait had stopped issuing visas to nationals of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2011 “due to what it described as difficult security conditions” in those countries. country.

Interior Minister’s visit to Kuwait follows meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshis and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the special Assembly meeting general on Palestine in New York last week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos