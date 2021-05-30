Can the cocktail of antibodies used in Trump’s treatment be a game-changer in the fight against Covid in India? | India News





NEW DELHI: Last week, an 84-year-old man from Haryana received the ‘famous’ anti-Covid cocktail which was also given to former US President Donald Trump. The monoclonal antibody cocktail has been touted as a “game changer” in the fight against Covid. Studies have shown that 80% of patients who take the drug do not need hospitalization. The most famous example is that of Trump himself who tested positive last year. Within a week he was back to work. However, the cost of the drug remains expensive. Cipla markets the drug in hospitals at an estimated price of Rs 59,000 per dose. Only one dose is needed. In an interview with ANI, Dr Arvinder S Soin of Medanta Hospital said that producing the monoclonal antibody at a reasonable price in India could “be a game-changer” for the country. “If these (monoclonal antibodies) are manufactured in sufficient quantities at a reasonable price.” Monoclonal antibodies could be a game-changer for India and the world, and especially for elderly patients and high-risk children. the year anyone who tests positive can have monoclonal antibodies, and to avoid serious illness we should adopt them early, ”said Dr Soin. He pointed out that three specific drugs (monoclonal antibody drugs) authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and one by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India can “choke off the drug. ‘Covid infection in the bud’. Dr Soin said the drug should be given soon after the patient tested positive, and most likely within the first week of infection. It can prevent serious illness and death. Echoing this, Dr Nirmal K Ganguly, former director general of ICMR, said monoclonal antibodies work because they are made against targeted epitopes. “Since this (monoclonal antibody) is a very expensive product, do not use it for all people infected with Covid. Use it only for those who have severe infection, who are hospitalized, at very high risk and with greater chances of mortality, ”added Dr. Ganguly. Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, former Chief Scientist at ICMR, said: “We cannot say that (the rational use of plasma and remdesivir) are the only reasons why variants are attributable. In the next few days, we’ll find out how monoclonal antibodies work against Covid and its variants. “But is a low-cost solution possible? Dr Ganguly told ANI that the cost of monoclonal antibody therapy can be reduced if a highly efficient system for its manufacture is developed. Monoclonal antibodies are produced by a mammalian cell culture system and can be produced in larger quantities through fermentation technology, “said the former CEO of ICMR.” This mammalian cell culture system must to be a very high expression system because it is given in grams and not in milligrams or micrograms for which the required amount has to be produced very efficiently and that makes it expensive, “Dr. Ganguly added. antibody cocktail therapy Therapy is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that the body generates to defend itself against any disease. Monoclonal antibodies are created artificially in a laboratory. roof and tailor-made to combat a particular disease. Normal antibodies in any Covid patient do not develop until 14 days after contracting the infection. But in this drug, the antibodies made in the laboratory work instantly. Casirivimab and imdevimab, which are part of the cocktail of antibodies produced by the Swiss company Roche, are specifically directed against the peak protein of SARS-CoV-2, responsible for Covid. They block the attachment of the virus and its subsequent entry into human cells. The use of two antibodies protects against the body’s resistance to them. A cocktail of antibodies is given intravenously or subcutaneously (under the skin) as an injection. Where is it administered in India? Currently, it is administered at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana and Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Zydus Cadila has also requested approval for early to late-stage human trials of its antibody cocktail candidate, ZRC-3308, to treat patients with mild Covid-19. (With ANI entries)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos