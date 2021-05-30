Politics
Erdogan helps al-Qaeda agent set up gold mining business in Turkey
An Al Qaeda operative who was under surveillance for suspected terrorist activities in the past has set up a jewelry and steel business in Istanbul, a Nordic Monitor investigation has revealed.
According to trade register data filed on January 24, 2020, Bekir Erolu, a 35-year-old Turkish national from Krehir province, has established a company under the name of Feda elik ve Kuyumculuk Ticaret Limited irketi which focuses on precious metals and gemstones like as well as steel products. Erolu owns half of the company with a capital investment of 100,000 TL ($ 16,800), while his partner, Tarkan Dalkl, owns the rest.
The company was licensed to sell, import and export all kinds of precious metals and gemstones, from gold and silver to diamonds and other precious stones. Steel products have also been added to the Company’s Business Category as described in the file.
Erolu had long been under the surveillance of Turkish police investigators who monitored Al Qaeda cells in Turkey in relation to conflict areas in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria. The investigation, overseen by the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, was carried out by the police counterterrorism service.
The transcript of a wiretap dated April 2, 2012 and given to the judge by the police to justify the extension of the Erolus cell phone interception signal clearly indicated that Erolu was part of a jihadist enterprise with the aim of establish a sharia state in Turkey. .
He described the secular and democratic structure of governance in Turkey as taghut, a term used in reference to tyrants and idols worshiped in violation of Islamic principles and therefore needed to be overthrown.
When Mehmet Karatekin (aka Hamza), the other party on the phone, asked him about radical cleric Nureddin Yldz, Erolu vouched for the cleric, saying: He’s a standing man who knows what he’s doing. speaks and who knows Islam. Emphasizing that Muslims need a cleric like Yldz to guide them to the true path, Erolu said: On our side, my people know him well.
Virulently anti-Semitic Imam Yldz is close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and a leading figure in conservative and pro-government groups. He has often been a keynote speaker at youth events organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and at conferences and conferences sponsored by pro-government groups and foundations.
Yldz openly advocates armed jihad, describes democracy as a system for infidels and says it can only be used as a means of deception to gain power. He is the man who radicalized the young al-Nusra-affiliated police officer, Mevlt Mert Altnta, who assassinated Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov to Turkey in December 2016.
Several witnesses confirmed that the assassin had attended sermons given by the radical clerics’ own NGO, the Social Fabric Foundation (Sosyal Doku Vakf), in the Turkish capital since 2014. The Turkish prosecutor ignored all these leads, did not not indicted Yldz and deliberately diverted the focus of the investigation away from those close to the Erdoan government.
The police report on Erolu, dated May 5, 2012 and prepared by counterterrorism chief Mer Kse, said his group subscribed to the ideology of al-Qaeda, tried to be careful on the phone not to disclose any information and sent fighters to jihadist regions abroad using false passports through illegal crossings. It was discovered that some of the Erolus group suspects were linked to al Qaeda militants who had carried out terrorist attacks in the past.
Based on the police investigation, prosecutor smail Tandoan filed a petition with Istanbul’s 16th High Criminal Court requesting permission to issue a wiretap warrant against suspect Erolu on May 8, 2012. The prosecutor explained in his file that a wiretapping was necessary to map the network and identify the associates of Erolus by intercepting his telephone signals. Judge Seyfettin Mermerci granted the wiretap request the same day.
Erolu managed to escape the long arm of the law when the Erdoan government intervened, halting all surveillance activities targeting al Qaeda cells from February 2014. Numerous police chiefs, prosecutors and judges involved in the Al Qaeda cases have been purged and / or jailed on false charges. Some 30 percent of all judges and prosecutors have been dismissed by the government in recent years.
Police chief Kse, who had attacked al-Qaeda terrorists, has been in prison since 2015, while prosecutor Tandoan and judge Mermerci fled Turkey to avoid bogus imprisonment by the Erdoan regime.
This article is republished from Nordic Monitor
