PDM did not have a clear strategy at yesterday’s meeting; seems to be confused, says Bilawal





PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking at a press conference. Photo: file.

CHARSADDA: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday and said that at yesterday’s alliance meeting, a clear strategy was missing.

He said the PDM parties seem confused about the way forward.

“It seems the PDM parties are confused,” Bilawal said. “Opposition parties should at least not merge into parliament.”

He added that all political parties that are clear about their political position are better placed to give the PTI-led government a hard time.

Bilawal addressed the media after visiting Wali Bagh in Charsadda with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to offer his condolences on the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

There did not appear to be a clear strategy at yesterday’s PDM meeting, Bilawal said.

“ There is no point in joining the PDM without an action plan ”

Bilawal said that before the 10 parties of the PDM were in favor of an action plan presented for the alliance, however, the action plan could not be implemented because there was no no consensus between the parties.

“Unless and until the action plan is brought back, there is no point in joining the PDM,” Bilawal said.

He said if all opposition parties collectively target Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, it would be better for everyone.

“All opposition parties agree that the Pakistani people are suffering because of the incompetent government,” Bilawal said. “We are facing historic poverty because of the government’s economic policies which are based on lies.”

“ PPP and ANP share a political and ideological bond ”

Speaking about the PPP’s relationship with the ANP, he said the two parties have both political and ideological ties.

“We want a peaceful and progressive Pakistan,” Bilawal said, adding that the role of the PPP in working towards the rights and self-determination of the provinces will be history.

“We will stand before this selected and ineligible government like a wall and we will fight against it,” he said. “With the ANP, we will work both inside and outside parliament. We want everyone to make their voices heard against the government’s next budget.”

Bilawal said that if the opposition had worked on the no-confidence motion, neither the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, nor Prime Minister Imran Khan would be in their offices.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti thanked the PPP leadership for consoling her in her hour of mourning.

He said the PPP and the ANP had both been rivals and allies in politics, adding that whenever it came to the Constitution, the two parties worked together.

“Even in the current political scenario, both the PPP and the ANP have an important role to play, which they will continue while occupying the opposition benches,” Hoti said.

