Players of PSL 6 teams: Pakistan Super League 2021 All teams and list of players





PSL 6 Team Players: SportsRush brings you complete squads of teams participating in the second phase of PSL 2021.

The sixth season of the Pakistani Super League, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 earlier this year, looks set to resume in the UAE. While the second phase of PSL 2021 continues to seek a start date, the tournament is expected to start again in late June of week one or the start of week two.

In addition to a few logistical reasons, the tournament has now been delayed after a total of 11 players and officials were refused to fly in a commercial plane that allegedly reached Abu Dhabi via Doha.

Having started on February 20, PSL 2021 had managed to organize 14 matches in less than two weeks. The remaining 34 matches will now be played in Abu Dhabi within a short period of time to complete Pakistan’s biggest coming in T20.

Led by versatile Pakistani Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings lead the points table with three wins in five matches. Much like Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, also won three matches and lost two matches to take second place in the table.

With three wins and one loss each under their belt, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars grab the next two positions followed by Multan Sultans and Quette Gladiators – both of whom have won one game and lost four.

PSL 6 teams players Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetibullyer, Sohaibqsahood, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Waseem Muhammad.

The mind-blowing top-notch drummer; @RealJCharles is about to lighten up @ thePSLt20. #SultanAaGayya pic.twitter.com/JMcNUgiTEy

Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) May 29, 2021

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan.

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Haf, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekkuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Quarantine training. 🏋️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p6A02ZFy4H

Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) May 30, 2021

Karachi kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik.

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa , Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer.







