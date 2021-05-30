Boris Johnson, 56, married for the third time

Iltalehti previously reported to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson salahist.
Hn and fiancé, Carrie Symonds, 33, got married on Saturday.
The wedding ceremony took place at Westminster Cathedral. There were only less than 30 guests, closest friends and relatives had received the invitation.
The Sunin according to the hits were prepared for six months, but they were kept in the greatest secrecy. The guest invitations were revealed at the last minute.
Among the guests was at least Prime Minister Johnson Stanley-is yes Julia-sister. Naturally a fresh couple of a year Wilfredboy was also present at the ceremony.
Hpari was in the spotlight, reveals The Sun source.
The preparations had been made in secret and everything had been carefully planned in advance.
Because it was their secret, it made the day so special.
The barefoot bride
After the wedding ceremony, Boris and Carrie hosted a reception in the garden of the Prime Minister’s official residence.
A photo of the event has reached the public.
The style of the bride could best be described as boho. Her white floral dress was that of Costarello and costs around 3,300 euros.
The Boho style showcased the floral crown and bare toes. The minister himself was dressed in a dark suit. The costume buttonhole was the same flower found in the bride’s crown.
The mood later became a bit more relaxed, with the Prime Minister even throwing off his suit and sleeves. According to records, this day was the hottest year in Britain today.
One of the strangers, Chris Clarkson, posted a photo of a barefoot bride on Twitter.
Big party coming up
Johnson and Symonds got engaged in December 2019 in the Caribbean.
Immediately after the engagement, they send the cards of the day to their visitors. According to the plan, the couple’s hit song continued dancing in July of next year.
For some reason, they wanted to get married even before that day.
The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed the couple are married.
They were inaugurated on Saturday in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.
The couple are celebrating success next summer with family and friends.
Third time
For Boris Johnson, the recent marriage is already the third.
Johnson has six children, according to official data, but there are rumors that children are also being born outside the relationship.
In an interview with the BBC, the new Prime Minister declined to answer the question of how many children he has.
Johnson is known for his colorful love spirit.
Johnson married for the first time in 1987. The union turned into frustration. Johnson then married in 1993 Marina wheelerin with, that is, the woman with whom he had betrayed his previous wife.
This happiness did not last long when wife number two found out Johnson had a secret relationship with her subordinate, Petronella Wyattiin. Wyatt was a columnist for The Spectator, of which Johnson was editor at the time.
While Johnson had a relationship with Wyatt, hnell had a side relationship with the editor of The Times. Anna fazeckerleyn with.
For years, Johnson’s relationship with Marina’s wife could be described as an intermittent relationship. Marina picked up her husband over and over again.
Those who know Johnson better know that the man’s problem is rapid satiety, so he has changed partners at this rate.
It remains to be seen whether 33-year-old public relations officer Carrie Symonds has finally tamed Johnson.
At least during the ceremony, there was no doubt that Boris Johnson had fallen in love with his wife.
He couldn’t take his eyes off Carrie, ers hvierista commented.
