Poverty reduction, a great service to humanity

Sudheendra Kulkarni: India has made considerable progress in reducing poverty over the past decades. However, we have not yet succeeded. In India, there are a large number of people who are in need of good food, housing, health care, education, etc. So, China’s success in eradicating poverty is important to us.

There are seven lessons that China has for India: national resolve; economic effort; targeting approach; deploy highly skilled and dedicated executives; protection of the ecology of rural areas and ecological regeneration; intelligent use of science and technology; and the inspiring leadership of President Xi Jinping.

No historic transformation can ever be achieved without strong political will at the highest level, supported by the people and the government; and an innovative strategy supported by technology.

There is no reason why the two countries, India and China, cannot cooperate. If the two countries cooperate, we can make a huge contribution to improving the standard of living of human beings on the planet.

Speakers from China

Chen Guobao: At one time, 8.04 million people lived in poverty in Yunnan Province alone (Yunnan is in southeast China). About 88 of the 129 counties in Yunnan Province were poor.

By the end of 2020, 9.33 million rural people, 88 poor counties and 8,502 poor villages had been lifted out of poverty. Even a sparsely populated ethnic group has been lifted out of poverty. Poor areas have developed faster. In addition, rural governance has improved considerably.

People have gained more happiness and security. This allowed ethnic groups to be more united and societies to harmonize more.

The reason for this improvement is that we attach importance to the socialist system and build working and management mechanisms; the overall burden is assumed at the provincial level.

We have built a comprehensive leadership system which includes party secretariats from provincial level to village level and heads of party committees to function offices, etc. Civil societies also participated.

We have precise assistance in different villages for different households. The six points of assistance are people targeted with precision, allocation of projects with precision, funds used with precision, work team sent with precision, and results assessed with precision.

We focus on two assurances and three guarantees: that rural people do not worry about food and clothing and have access to compulsory education and basic medical services, as well as safe housing.

We have encouraged new businesses to cooperate with 1.68 million registered poor households and we also have 1.5 million poor families who have been relocated.

1.51 million poor people have a minimum rural guarantee and 5.46 million poor people have a social guarantee.

Efforts have been made to improve infrastructure in poor villages. Today, 8,502 poor villages have access to roads. Equipment such as the electricity network, clinics and other services are available. 2.8 million households have access to drinking water and drinking water equipment is guaranteed.

The participation of civil society in the fight against poverty is useful. About 293 provincial and Yunnan-based institutions cooperated.

We have tried to encourage the poor to get rid of poverty through their own efforts and have encouraged greater participation in poverty alleviation projects.

We have set up an incentive mechanism: more effort, more gain and less effort, less gain; and no work, no gain.

Wang Zhen: For historical reasons, Jinping County did not undergo the modernization process until 1992. The people of the area lived in extreme poverty. About 30% of the region’s population lived below the poverty line about seven years ago.

In 1992, under the agreement of the central government, poverty alleviation works were started in Jinping County.

In the past 29 years, 250 million yuan has been received from governments, international organizations, social organizations and various groups. About 879 projects were implemented in seven categories, including food supply, drinking water, education, medical care, agriculture, training and village infrastructure.

We also selected 22 diplomats to work in the county. We had the support of people from all walks of life.

Everyone in Jinping County is lifted out of poverty.

Two ethnic groups have abandoned their primitive way of life and entered an era of modernization.

We had programs to encourage education and promote local businesses, especially agricultural products in the national market.

Wu wanming: I hope there will be more cooperation and interactions with women’s groups and federations in India to address issues of gender inequality, health, education, etc.

The Yunnan Province Women’s Federation is dedicated to poverty reduction and the development of poor women. We have adopted a series of policies and measures in the areas of economic development, employment and entrepreneurship, social development and other notable achievements were noted.

About 3.45 million poor women have been lifted out of poverty. The living conditions of women have developed and improved. We have trained 2,000,000 women in the region and the female workforce is increasing by 50,000 each year.

Xiao Ying: There are eight university poverty alleviation alliances set up by the Ministry of Education of China, namely the education poverty alleviation alliances; alliances to fight poverty in agriculture and forestry; tourism poverty reduction alliances; alliances to fight against poverty in health; consumption poverty reduction alliances; alliances to fight intangible cultural heritage poverty; alliances to fight against poverty in resources and the environment; and poverty alleviation alliances in urban and rural planning.

With the transformation of traditional industries, poverty reduction in electronic commerce has changed the way agricultural products are sold. Various efforts have been made to connect ethnic groups to the world in order to export their agricultural products.

Speakers from India

Arun Raste: About 65% of the Indian population lives in villages. About 85 percent of farmers are small farmers. They own 45 percent of the land and 75 percent of the animals. There is a more equitable distribution of animals in India than on Earth.

Two sectors that have done wonders in rural India are dairy and microfinance. These models have done wonders for the Indian economy over the past 3-4 decades. The importance of these is the gender aspect as these models focus on women.

If you integrate 45% of the population into the productive workforce, the country’s GDP increases.

The dairy is a very structured organization. In this structure, people in urban areas get their milk from rural India. Then there is microfinance which is a top-down approach. The money is given in the form of a loan to women in rural areas who form self-help groups or joint responsibility groups. These women are involved in income-generating activities. The biggest loan is for agriculture and commerce. The third is that of breeding. So moving forward if India is to make progress in both dairy and microfinance should be the priority. If the two come together, India will emerge from the shackles of poverty over the next 10 to 15 years.