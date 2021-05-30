DC police used tear gas on protesters: lawyer





A local Washington DC cops lawyer admitted on Friday that police used tear gas on protesters around Lafayette Square last June. Critics at the time said the area was cleared so then-President Donald Trump could arrange an interested photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church. This included Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, who said POTUS was using the church as a “prop”.

Lawyer Richard Sobiecki, who represents the DC Metropolitan Police Department, made no mention of the former head of state in a hearing Friday following a lawsuit filed by the United States Union civil liberties and demonstrators.

The curfew, the violence of the nights spent, the chaos created by the federal defendants, the tear gas discharge in that direction was not unreasonable, ”he said, according to WUSA. Reports at the time showed protesters in the area were peaceful.

It was 25 minutes before curfew. There was no obvious warning to the protesters to leave. Didn’t see a single thing thrown at the police, compared to Sunday when there were a lot of them (and they held on until fires started around 10pm). And they were still shooting volley after volley.

Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) June 2, 2020

ACLU attorney Scott Michelmant said police engaged in an “unexpected” attack.

“They have suggested in various places that they encourage people to move south on 17th Street,” he reportedly said. “And it was encouraging thanks to the tear gas. That day was landmark in so many ways, just in terms of the unexpected nature of the attack, its brutality and the betrayal that many of them felt.

Sobiecki’s confession is quite the round. US park police previously denied using tear gas, and some conservative experts have joined in downplaying the police response to the protests.

This should not be overlooked. There have been millions of false filter articles and tweets from Trump’s allies claiming tear gas was not used and attacking reporters who said so. https://t.co/xzPGECHTZa

Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 30, 2021

Those present, including reporters, said tear gas was actually used on peaceful protesters before the 7 p.m. ET curfew.

This is what our crews picked up on the 17th, nearly H minutes after federal law enforcement cleared the streets Monday night: natural and artificial CS tear gas cartridges. Release of smothering green gas that attacked our lungs and eyes. The element on the right is a flash bang. More on @ wusa9.com pic.twitter.com/MVE80Zdj1g

Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) June 4, 2020

Some online have made bitter remarks about the admission.

Remember @kayleighmcenany in the aftermath said there was no regrets after using what was now confirmed to be TEAR GAS so Trump could cross the street and do a Bible photoshoot. https://t.co/WyIEc963YB

Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 29, 2021

So it was tear gas after all? pic.twitter.com/9UH2p1p2HB

Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 30, 2021

[Screengrab via ABC News]

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos