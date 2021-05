there is a problem without a solution

Greco-Turkish relations have long been on the verge of a knife, we found ourselves very close for the first time since 1996 to an armed conflict. Everything now points to a period of relative calm. There will be rhetorical clashes and controlled tensions, but not uncontrollable crises. Ankara realized that it was spending an excessive amount of international capital to defend its position towards Greece. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a lot of problems on his table and wants to keep relations with Greece cool, for the time being. Of course, it won’t be easy. Its dependence on the Turkish nationalist far right is obvious. He might not like it, but he needs it, which makes tactical attacks on Greece and Cyprus a political necessity. Athens and Ankara have agreed to disagree, but they can also accept it and live with it for a while. Diplomats will negotiate without pressure, the military can do the same using their own rules and time will pass, unless there are Turkish missteps in Thrace today. Cyprus is another story. The pressure will not decrease. The goal is to officially recognize the division of the island. Erdogan will go ahead with the large occupied Famagusta project, which is also a significant investment for the Turkish business establishment. Funds are already sought and the aim is to move the project forward immediately. There is also the scenario of Turkish drilling in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Cyprus, a scenario which remains in play but which will depend on wider developments. Turkey appears determined to push things to the brink for Cyprusto to force final resolution of the issue. Ankara is aware that the European Union would never allow an independent Turkish Cypriot state to become a member of the EU, as it would essentially admit Turkey itself and its veto into the club through the back door. Over the next few months, it will become clear what path the unresolved problem will take, as it is now called by experienced diplomats. Many in the wake of the development of the situation wonder if the tragic outcome will be the annexation of the Turkish-Cypriot pseudo-state by Turkey. We will see over the next two years. The weather report then shows relative calm in the Aegean Sea and increasing tension in Cyprus. What could reverse this prediction? Perhaps a surprise announcement by Erdogan that Oruc Reis has discovered gas reserves in the region between Cyprus and Kastellorizo? In this case, the story accelerator would start working again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos