Sidney Powell says Trump ‘can just be back,’ Biden said to leave White House





Lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed baseless challenges to the 2020 election on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday the Republican politician “could simply be reinstated” – continuing to promote the theories of the conspiracy and disinformation about the victory of President Joe Biden.

Powell made the remarks at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference in Dallas this weekend. Retired General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security official, who has also repeatedly pushed false statements about the 2020 election, also spoke at the event.

“He can just be reinstated,” Powell said of Trump at the conference. The crowd cheered loudly in response to his baseless claims.

“And Biden is being told to leave the White House,” the lawyer continued with a smirk on her face. “And President Trump should be reinstated. I’m sure there won’t be any credit for wasted time, unfortunately. Because the Constitution itself sets the date for the inauguration. But he should definitely get the rest of his tenure and do his best. That’s for sure, ”insisted Powell.

Lawyer Sidney Powell said on Saturday that Trump “could simply be reinstated” as president. In this photo, Powell speaks to the press about various trials related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Powell also suggested that Trump could have fought harder to stay in power. “He had all the tools he needed,” she said. “Since the day after the election, everyone around him in the White House told him to just pack up and go home.”

Following Trump’s election defeat in November, the former president first sought legal assistance from Powell to formally represent his campaign during court challenges to the results. However, after the lawyer was widely mocked for her bizarre and often illogical claims, the then president publicly stated that she was not officially part of his legal team. Powell continued to file election challenges independently, including so-called “Kraken” lawsuits in major battlefield states.

Powell’s lawsuits, along with dozens of others brought by Trump and his allies, have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the allegations. Meanwhile, multiple recounts and ballot audits in major battlefield states – including places where the election was overseen by Republicans who backed Trump – reaffirmed Biden’s electoral victory.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet, said in December that there was “no evidence” of fraud that would impact the outcome elections. Previously, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the 2020 elections as “the safest in American history.” The federal agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump at the time, said there was “no evidence that a voting system was suppressing or losing votes, changing votes or being of any kind. compromised way “.

But Trump, Powell, Flynn and other allies of the former president continue to promote baseless claims about the 2020 election. These baseless claims have fueled QAnon’s bizarre conspiracy theory. Followers of QAnon believe the country is largely ruled and controlled by a group of Satan-worshiping pedophile Democratic politicians and Hollywood elites. They think Trump somehow worked to challenge and destroy their organization.

A poll released last week by the Public Religion Research Institute found that nearly a quarter (23%) of Republicans agreed with the statement, “The government, media and financial worlds in the United States are controlled by a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation. “Additionally, 28 percent of Republicans said they believe” true American patriots “may need to resort to violence. to save the United States, because it got so wrong.

“Our country needs to turn around,” Brenda Bintz, a retired New Jersey nurse who attended the weekend conference featuring Powell and Flynn, told the Dallas Morning News. “We have turned our backs on God.”

Powell faces a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for his false allegations regarding the company’s alleged involvement in a plot to rig Biden’s election. In response to the lawsuit, Powell’s attorneys said in a March court file relating to the libel suit “that reasonable people would not accept” Powell’s statements about the 2020 election “as fact.”

Newsweek has reached out to Powell for further comment.

