Pakistan PM: Normalizing ties with India would be a betrayal for the Kashmiris | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that bilateral relations with India cannot return to normal until the neighboring country restores semi-autonomous status to the disputed region of Kashmir.

If we normalize relations with India at this point, it will be a betrayal with the people of Kashmir, Khan said responding to a question in a live chat dubbed Prime Minister on appeal with you.

Islamabad downgraded its traditionally acrimonious ties with New Delhi in August 2019, when the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis revoked the special status of the Indian-led part of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region and declared it integral part of India.

Khan acknowledged that re-establishing trade ties with India would greatly benefit Pakistan’s economy.

But that would be ignoring the whole Kashmiri struggle and the roughly 100,000 lives they sacrificed in that struggle, he said. Therefore, it is not possible for us to consider improving our trade with India on their (Kashmiri) blood. It just can’t happen.

The Pakistani leader said if New Delhi rolled back its controversial Kashmir measures, only then his country would be ready to resume talks and discuss the Kashmir dispute to agree a roadmap to resolve it.

Pakistan contends that the measures relating to India and Kashmir violated a long-standing United Nations resolution which recognizes the region as disputed territory.

New Delhi dismissed Islamabad’s objection as interfering in its internal affairs, arguing that its actions were aimed at improving security in Indian-controlled Kashmir and bringing economic development there.

Volkan Bozkir, president of the United Nations General Assembly, during his three-day visit to Pakistan last week, urged the two rival South Asian nations to find a negotiated settlement to the Kashmir dispute and to refrain from change its status.

I encouraged all parties to refrain from changing the status of the disputed territory As President of the General Assembly, I call on India and Pakistan to continue on the path to a peaceful settlement of the dispute, said Bozkir, a former Turkish diplomat and politician.

A spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry was quick to denounce Bozkirs’ unacceptable comments.

When an outgoing president of the UNGA makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he is doing a great disservice to the post he holds. The behavior of the President of the United Nations General Assembly is truly regrettable and certainly diminishes his position on the global platform, ”Arindam Bagchi said in a statement Friday.

