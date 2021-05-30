Biden tells Putin US won’t stay away from human rights abuses





President Joe Biden has said the United States will stand up for human rights and pledged to raise the issue when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month. “I will be meeting with President Putin in a few weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not do it, we will not stand idly by and let him abuse these rights,” Biden said Sunday in a speech in Delaware before the Memorial Day. vacation. The leaders are expected to meet on June 15-16 at a difficult time in their relationship after cyberattacks the United States blamed on Russia or Russia-based hackers, as well as Putin’s support for Belarus, which forced a Ryanair flight on May 23 to arrest a journalist. Amid the outrage shared by its European allies, the Biden administration said on Friday it would reinstate sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies and devise additional sanctions to target government officials in that country. Biden has stopped blaming the Kremlin for this month’s cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline Co., while saying that there is proof that the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia”. Biden also said on Sunday that he stressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States does not tolerate human rights violations. “I had a long two-hour conversation with President Xi recently, making it clear to him that there is nothing we can do but defend human rights in the world because that is what we are.” , did he declare. The Biden administration said Beijing’s treatment of China’s Uyghur Muslim population in the Xinjiang region amounted to genocide. After a February 10 phone conversation between Biden and Xi, the White House said “China’s crackdown in Hong Kong” and “human rights violations in Xinjiang” were among the topics raised by the US president . Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

