Pak to hold talks with India if New Delhi restores Kashmir status before August 2019: Imran Khan





Islamabad:

India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and divided it into two Union Territories.

“If Pakistan revives its relations with India (without the latter restoring Kashmir’s status), it will be like turning its back on the Kashmiris,” Khan said during a live question and answer session with the people. .

Khan said if India resumed the steps it took on August 5, “then we could definitely have talks.”

New Delhi has repeatedly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with it in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one against the Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep in Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the split of the state into two Union Territories.

However, in recent times there has been some improvement when the two countries agreed in February to restore peace to the Line of Control. Rival officials are said to have interacted through rear channel diplomacy to ease tensions.

Khan also answered several questions on domestic issues, including inflation, and pledged his government was working hard to bring down commodity prices. He also said that Pakistan would continue to achieve economic growth in the days to come, as he called the process gradual and one that would take time.

