Elton John and Charlize Theron ask Boris Johnson to help him fight AIDS





Elton John and Charlize Theron are among a number of world leaders on HIV who have written an open letter to Boris Johnson asking for his help. Calling the UK Prime Minister’s attention to a new AIDS emergency, John and Theron asked Johnson to look into the issue at the upcoming G7 summit. “We are facing a new AIDS-related emergency and we need your help,” the letter begins. “While, naturally, Covid-19 currently dominates the agenda, it is vital that you and your fellow leaders also protect yourself and build on and use what we have achieved in the fight to end AIDS. in the fight against Covid-19. “The Covid-19 crisis has shut down HIV prevention and treatment services, literally overnight in many countries. It cut millions of girls from school and increased poverty, gender-based violence and human rights violations. All of these factors increase the risk of getting HIV or of developing AIDS. We have already seen a sharp increase in teenage pregnancy rates, which we know will also lead to an increase in HIV infections. “The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has warned that HIV service delivery has been massively disrupted, with HIV testing dropping 41% in 502 health facilities in Africa and Africa. Asia. The World Health Organization has highlighted widespread disruption in HIV treatment supply chains. “ Theron is the founder of Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project while Sir Elton is the founder of his Elton John AIDS Foundation. “As leaders and champions of the global HIV response, we are now concerned that the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths is on the rise again.” The letter continued: “The G7 meeting in June, in the wake of the United Nations high-level meeting on HIV and the fortieth anniversary of the first cases of AIDS, presents a vital opportunity to rally the world to act together. You rightly plan to focus the G7 meeting on addressing global health and pandemics. We have seen over the past year how such pandemics develop on the fault lines of racial, social and economic inequality. “ “We must end Covid-19 and AIDS, everywhere, together. The G7 must commit to investing more in tackling long-standing, new and future pandemics. The UK must give ambitious support to the G7 for international progress as an organizer and by example. “ He concluded: “The eyes of the world, Prime Minister, are on the UK and on you.” You can read the letter in its entirety here. Meanwhile, Elton John received an Icon Award in the last few weeks (May 27) of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where a number of artists also performed a mix of his greatest hits. ELLE, Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato were on hand at the ceremony in Los Angeles to perform Bennie and the Jets and more.







