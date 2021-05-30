Two of Donald Trumps’ most loyal congressional fans take their show on the road





May 30, 2021

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, a first-term Republican MP from northwest Georgia, was in good spirits. She celebrated her 47th birthday at an America First rally in her district, on the third stop of a roadshow through Republicans’ hearts with Matt Gaetz, an equally Trumpy congressman from Florida best known for his costumes plaid, her 1950s jester and burgeoning sex scandal. It was the best birthday I could have had, she beamed off the stage and the crowd loved her back. Linda Arnold, a 67-year-old woman who had traveled from Atlanta, approvingly called Ms. Greene a breather.

All the elements of a MAGA rally were there: red hats, American flag T-shirts, not a mask in sight. It’s Donald Trump’s Republican Party, roared Gaetz. He’s not wrong. A majority of Republican voters believe Joe Biden stole the election from Mr. Trump. And a day after the rally, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill by disgruntled Trump supporters. Political parties tend to chase losers, but Mr. Trump maintains a firm grip on Republicans. If he ran for president again, he might win. But he’s 74 and plagued with legal issues, including a criminal investigation in New York City. Mr. Gaetz and Ms. Greene position themselves to be the heirs to his base.

Both have followed Mr. Trumps’ recipe for political success. They are light on the basic political proposals, heavy on the theater and indignation. Even fellow Republicans despised some of Ms Greenes’ antics, such as the equivalence she established between making members of Congress wear masks and forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in 1930s Germany, and his suggestion that a laser beam controlled by a corporate cabal that includes the Rothschilds caused the California wildfires.

But she has been on a permanent campaign footing since she was sworn in five months ago. Her taunts, provocative demeanor, and kookery QAnon have already made her one of the best-known names in American politics, and she has proven to be an excellent fundraiser. In the first quarter of this year, she raised $ 3.2 million more than any other House Republican, mostly from small donors paying an average of $ 32.

The America First Tour enriches his coffers and those of Mr. Gaetz. Five hundred people showed up to hear the couple speak, with VIP guests paying $ 100 to meet them. The keeper of their joint fundraising committee is Rick Thompson, who runs RTA Strategy, a Georgia-based consulting firm with the tagline You Don’t Know What You Can Do Before You Try.

In Dalton, a film crew was on hand to record the nightly events, among which Ms Greene asked the crowd, Do you think the election was stolen ?, and the crowd shouted in agreement. It’s about fundraising, but there are side benefits, says Tom Edmonds, a Republican consultant in Washington. It’s a very deceptive thing to do, and they’re going to cut the movie into commercials and make 500 people look like 5000.

The excited public were all too willing to spur the cause. I’ll send them $ 50 each when I get home, Ms. Arnold said. A lot of people think we are cult. That we follow a man. They are wrong. I love Donald Trump, but we follow his policies.

And indeed, both Mr Gaetz and Ms Greene have spoken of immigrants invading the southern border, jobs lost due to Joe Bidens’ stimulus package and unfair trade deals, all of the biggest hits in the collection of Trump songs, although it remains unclear what exactly they want to do about any of them. America’s first policies are the only way to save America and stop socialism, Ms. Greene insisted. It’s our job to do that. It is our generations that turn.

This type of red meat thrilled attendees, but inspiring a crowd of 500 while turning off hundreds of thousands of people isn’t a victory. As Ms Greene and Mr Gaetz took the stage in Dalton, Paul Ryan, former Republican Speaker of the House and the party’s 2012 running mate, soberly addressed guests at the Reagan Library in California. If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of a personality, or second-rate imitations, then they were going nowhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and courage, he warned. They won’t be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Gaetz made fun of Mr Ryans ‘comments (although his own visits to Mr Trumps’ Florida beach resort dried up as he was investigated for paying a youngster to 17 years for a sexual allegation which he denies). Taking Paul Ryan’s advice on creating parties would be like taking advice on how to interact with your in-laws from Meghan Markle, he said. Ms Greene also challenged current party leaders, suggesting that Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, should not have condemned his remarks comparing mask warrants to Nazi-era Jewish laws (which he said expected days before).

Still, it remains to be seen if the pair can be more than eye-catching irritants. On the one hand, Mr. Trump’s unlikely rise in 2016 warns of a quick rejection of their political outlook. But this lesson can be over-learned. Mr. Trump was already a celebrity when he entered politics; in fact, much of its hold over its base may come from the appeal of a famous person who bowed to those who feel neglected. Mr. Gaetz and Ms. Greene can emulate Mr. Trump’s style whatever they like, but they’ll never have his star power, which he cultivated for decades before running for office.

And Mr Gaetz’s legal problems can put his future at risk. Joel Greenberg, his former winger, has pleaded guilty to several counts, including sex trafficking of a minor. He would cooperate with federal investigators. Mr. Gaetz’s Republican colleagues haven’t exactly rushed to his defense. Ms. Greene also has few supporters; Maybe one of the reasons she and Mr. Gaetz are headlining their tour together is that no one else wants to appear with them.

But because personal loyalty to Mr. Trump and his election-stealing lies are now the core tenet of republicanism, party leaders cannot easily bring them to heel. To condemn them is to anger Mr. Trump and his base. They are, after all, among the loudest practitioners of Trumpism, in that they anger the liberals, stir up grievances and want power. That’s probably not enough to win a general election, and as 2022 and 2024 approach, they could find themselves sidelined by equally ambitious but more savvy Republicans.

